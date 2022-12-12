| 0.5°C Dublin

EU Parliament Vice President suspended as four charged in corruption probe linked to World Cup

  • Corruption scandal targets European Parliament
  • Source says Qatar allegedly involved; it denies wrongdoing
  • EU credibility at stake, says German minister
European Parliament vice president, Greek socialist Eva Kaili, is seen at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. Photo: Reuters/EU Parliament. Expand

Philip Blenkinsop and Charlotte Van Campenhout

European Union foreign ministers expressed dismay on Monday over a Belgian investigation into allegations that World Cup host Qatar had lavished cash and gifts on European Parliament officials to influence decision-making.

Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized €600,000 in Brussels on Friday as part of the probe, which has triggered calls for more oversight of European policymaking.

