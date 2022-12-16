| -2.5°C Dublin

EU parliament suspends all its Qatar-related work in wake of Eva Kaili corruption allegations

Eva Kaili has been removed as European Parliament vice-president after accusations of corruption. Photo: Reuters Expand

Philip Blenkinsop and Charlotte Van Clampenhout

The European Parliament suspended all work on legislation linked to Qatar yesterday, and its president told EU leaders she would lead reforms to prevent a repeat of a criminal corruption scandal that has rocked the assembly.

EU lawmakers backed by 541 votes to two a resolution saying they were “appalled” by the alleged corruption and money-laundering by one of their number, a former lawmaker and a staff member.

