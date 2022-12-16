EU ‘naive’ to think Qatar bribery scandal is the only one, says Irish MEP

The European Parliament’s Qatar bribery scandal could be the first of many, an Irish MEP believes.

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews said he would be “surprised” if Qatar was the only country to have attempted to influence European parliamentarians.

“We would be fairly naive to imagine Qatar was the only one that was at least trying to bribe senior officials in the EU. I would be surprised if there weren’t any more,” he told reporters in Dublin today.

He said he has never been approached by Qatari officials, and drew a distinction between lobbying and bribery. “If someone comes along with a bag of cash, that’s not lobbying,” he said.

Last week Belgian police seized €750,000 in cash and arrested six people, including a former vice-president of the European Parliament, Greek MEP Eva Kaili.

It followed a four-month investigation into alleged corruption, money laundering and criminal organisation by an unnamed “Gulf country”.

Belgian police suspect the country tried “to influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament… by paying large sums of money or offering large gifts to third parties with a significant political and/or strategic position within the European Parliament”.

MEPs this week voted to suspend work on Qatar-related laws, including an EU visa regime and an ‘open skies’ aviation accord.

Fine Gael’s Colm Markey said he was “stunned” at the events of the past week. “It gives us all a bad name,” he said during the Parliament’s monthly meeting in Strasbourg this week.

Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe said the affair was “like something from an Inspector Clouseau film”, a reference to the 1960s Pink Panther movies. “It was all fairly amateurish - suitcases full of cash and an MEP being arrested,” Mr Cuffe said.

Ms Kaili, who was stripped of her vice-presidency and her membership of Greece’s socialist party, Pasok, has firmly denied all the allegations.

Pasok sits in the European Parliament’s Socialist group, the second-largest grouping in the 705-seat chamber. Ireland has no MEPs in the group.

Ms Kaili spoke in support of Qatar at the Parliament last month, saying it was a “frontrunner in labour rights”, despite reports of the widespread exploitation and suspicious deaths of migrant workers.

She said Europe did not have the “moral right for lectures to get cheap media attention” when it has denied migrants a legal route to enter the bloc.

Three people arrested last week remain in custody in Brussels.

Ms Kaili is due to appear before the Tribunal of First Instance in Brussels next Thursday.