EU must hold its own talks with Kremlin on Ukraine crisis, says Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron called for the European Union to open its own talks with the Kremlin last night, raising fears of a split in the Western response to the threat of a Russian invasion in Ukraine.

In a speech to the European parliament, Mr Macron called for the EU to forge its own security and stability pact with Russia. “We should build as Europeans working with other Europeans and Nato and then put it forward for negotiation with Russia,” he said.

“It’s good for Europe and the US to co-ordinate but it is vital that Europe has its own dialogue with Russia.”

Mr Macron’s intervention will raise concerns that Russia could exploit divisions between the US and EU as it continues to mass troops around Ukraine. It came as US secretary of state Anthony Blinken warned Ukraine to “prepare for difficult days”.

“The strength of our diplomacy, our deterrence and any response to Moscow’s aggression demands unity among allies and partners, as well as within Ukraine,” he said.

Mr Macron said he wants to revitalise the “Normandy Format” of four-way talks between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine that forged the Minsk agreement and a 2014 ceasefire.

The four-way talks have been abandoned in recent weeks and Europe has been frozen out as the US has negotiated directly with Russia.

Mr Macron’s intervention threatened to undermine Mr Blinken two days before he is set to meet with Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, in Geneva.

Russia could “attack at very short notice”, Mr Blinken warned yesterday.

Iskander short-range ballistic missiles have been moved to the border, putting them within striking range of Kiev, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment.

Russia has deployed more than 127,000 troops around the country’s borders, according to the assessment, but Mr Blinken warned that number could “double at relatively short order”.

In the city of Mariupol, just 20km from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, the mood was wary but calm.

Iryna Prudkova, a local activist who supports Ukrainian government forces, said: “If we’re hit by a missile, we have no chance.

“Where should we run? To Russia? There’s nobody waiting for us there.

“We’re tired of being afraid since 2014.”

The missiles’ deployment comes as the US warned Russia could seek to attack Kiev, rather than the eastern Donbas region where fighting between government forces and Kremlin-backed separatists has been focused until now. A threat to Kiev could be designed to pressure Ukraine not to concentrate its forces in the east.

“Don’t let Moscow divide you,” Mr Blinken said as he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.

He added: “That means leaders inside and outside Ukraine’s government have to put aside their differences in the shared national interest, and work together to prepare for difficult days.”