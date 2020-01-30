EU moves to evacuate hundreds from China lockdown
The European Union is working to repatriate about 600 citizens from 14 EU countries seeking to leave China due to the coronavirus epidemic.
European Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic said the situation in Wuhan "is likely to get worse before it will get better".
He said the EU has offered help to China to deal with the disease and can mobilise emergency financing and medical teams if needed.
It was "actively co-ordinating" with Chinese authorities to repatriate citizens from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Spain, Finland, France, Italy, Latvia, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Britain, he said.
He said the organisation of the flights was still under way and couldn't give details on when the evacuation flights would leave or what destinations they would involve. The US and Japan have already evacuated some citizens from the affected area.
In China's Hubei province, 17 cities including Wuhan have been locked down, trapping more than 50 million people in the most far-reaching disease control measures ever imposed.
The EU administration urged all of its staff to postpone any non-essential travel to China. It is also planning a meeting of health ministers from all 28 members to discuss the virus outbreak.
"We mustn't underestimate the situation. We need to mobilise all our tools," said European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides.
The British government said it is preparing to fly UK citizens home and will put them in quarantine for two weeks.
British Airways said it is halting all flights to China, joining several Asian carriers that are either suspending or significantly cutting back services.
Irish Independent