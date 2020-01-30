EU moves to evacuate hundreds from China lockdown

The European Union is working to repatriate about 600 citizens from 14 EU countries seeking to leave China due to the coronavirus epidemic.

European Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic said the situation in Wuhan "is likely to get worse before it will get better".

He said the EU has offered help to China to deal with the disease and can mobilise emergency financing and medical teams if needed.

It was "actively co-ordinating" with Chinese authorities to repatriate citizens from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Spain, Finland, France, Italy, Latvia, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Britain, he said.

