EU may remove need for unanimity among member states to deploy troops​​​​​​​

The European Union may deploy a joint military force without the unanimous support of all member states.

Removing the need for unanimity would prevent a country blocking rapid reaction forces of 5,000 troops being sent to crisis situations independently of Washington and Nato.

“Major geopolitical shifts are challenging Europe’s ability to promote its vision and defend its interests,” according to a document called Strategic Compass.

The document is the closest thing the EU has to a military doctrine and echoes Nato’s Strategic Concept, which sets out the alliance’s goals.

“This more hostile security environment requires us to increase our capacity and willingness to act and strengthen our resilience. Europe cannot afford to be a bystander in a world order that is mainly shaped by others,” a draft obtained by the Daily Telegraph said.

Removing unanimity will be resisted by member states wary of losing the political leverage of their veto and Eastern European countries, who fear an EU joint military force could undermine the military alliance.

One diplomat said the new force “will work with unanimity, as doing otherwise would be in contradiction to the treaties”.

“It’s legitimate to have a discussion about the desirability of unanimity in EU foreign policy but Strategic Compass is not the place to have that discussion,” the diplomat added. An Eastern European diplomat told the EurActiv website “unanimity needs to remain the guiding principle”.

The EU has had battlegroups of 1,500 soldiers standing by since 2007 but they have never been used due to lack of political will and the need for unanimity.

The draft plans, which are at an early stage, suggest member states could abstain from military action to “enable willing and capable European-led coalitions”.

EU officials aim to set out how the bloc’s treaties would allow a smaller group of member states to plan a mission together by 2023.

The EU Rapid Deployment Capacity will be able to “swiftly deploy a modular force of up to 5,000 troops, including land, air and maritime components”, the document said.

The EU would agree “operational scenarios in 2022” and “regular live exercises will improve readiness and interoperability” from 2023.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, presented the blueprint to EU commissioners in Brussels yesterday and it will be discussed at Monday’s meeting of foreign and defence ministers. “Europe is in danger,” he said.

“The threats we face are intensifying and the capacity of individual member states to cope is insufficient and declining.”

A joint EU document on common defence is expected to be agreed by March.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]