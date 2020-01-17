EU may ban facial-recognition technology over fears of abuse

The European Union is considering banning facial-recognition technology in public areas for up to five years, to give it time to work out how to prevent abuses.

The plan by the EU's executive - set out in an 18-page white paper - comes amid a global debate about the systems driven by artificial intelligence and widely used by law enforcement agencies. The EU Commission said new tough rules may have to be introduced to bolster existing regulations protecting Europeans' privacy and data rights.

"Building on these existing provisions, the future regulatory framework could go further and include a time-limited ban on the use of facial-recognition technology in public spaces," the document said. During that ban "a sound methodology for assessing the impacts of this technology and possible risk management measures could be identified and developed".

