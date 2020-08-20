EU leaders united in support of Belarus election protesters

Holding firm: A protest against the Belarusian presidential election results at the Foreign Ministry in Minsk. PHOTO: VASILY FEDOSENKO

European Union leaders have signalled their support to the people protesting for democratic rights in Belarus, underlining that they reject the election results that kept the country's leader of 26 years in power.

Additionally, the EU is preparing a list of Belarusians who face sanctions over vote fraud and a brutal crackdown on protesters.

The message of support came as the leading opposition candidate urged Europeans to support "the awakening of Belarus", and as authorities in the country began again detaining protesters, who again took to the streets of Minsk to demand that President Alexander Lukashenko resign.

"The European Union stands in solidarity with the people of Belarus, and we don't accept impunity," European Council President Charles Michel told reporters. "We don't recognise the results presented by the Belarus authorities."

Mr Michel said the EU will impose sanctions on "a substantial number" of people linked to election fraud and violence.

Belarus security forces detained almost 7,000 people and injured hundreds with rubber bullets, stun grenades and clubs in the first four days of demonstrations. At least two protesters were killed.

Workers at state-controlled companies have joined strikes this week, as the unprecedented mass protests further erode the authority of the man once dubbed "Europe's last dictator."

The results of the August 9 polls handed Mr Lukashenko his sixth term with 80pc of the vote, while the opposition candidate with the most support received 10pc.

"The elections were neither fair nor free and therefore one cannot recognise the result," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in Berlin.

She condemned the "brutal violence" against peaceful protesters and called on the regime to release all prisoners without conditions.

In a joint statement, the presidents of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - countries known as the Visegrad Four - called on Belarus authorities to "open the way for a political solution", and to "abide by fundamental human rights and freedoms while refraining from use of violence against demonstrators".

In a video statement ahead of the virtual EU summit, Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya called on Europe to support "the awakening of Belarus".

"I call on you not to recognise these fraudulent elections. Mr Lukashenko has lost all the legitimacy in the eyes of our nation and the world," said Ms Tikhanouskaya.

On the eve of the meeting, Mr Michel had a half-hour telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to share the EU's concern about election irregularities and the scale of the security crackdown, and to impress upon the Russian leader the right of the Belarus people to determine their own future.

They discussed ways to encourage talks between Mr Lukashenko and the opposition.

The relatively small EU nation of Lithuania is playing a major role as the protests unfold by giving refuge to Ms Tikhanouskaya. Estonia and Latvia, are also involved in diplomatic efforts, as is Poland.

Some are worried that hitting Mr Lukashenko and his associates too hard might drive Belarus into the arms of Russia.

Others fear Russian intervention. Experts tend to play down those worries. Belarus is not Georgia or Ukraine, where Mr Putin fanned the flames of conflict by backing pro-Russian separatists.

Ekaterina Pierson-Lyzhina, a Brussels-based researcher into Belarusian EU foreign policy, said that recent surveys suggest around 60pc of people want the country to remain independent and reject any kind of union.

"There are no European flags, no Russian flags. This revolution is about domestic dissatisfaction of the majority of Belarusians with their president," she said.

