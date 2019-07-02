EU leaders to nominate Ursula von der Leyen as new European Commission president

EU leaders have agreed to nominate German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen as the new European Commission president following a marathon meeting in Brussels.

The leaders of the EU's 28 member sates have also agreed to make outgoing Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel the new president of the European Council, succeeding Donald Tusk.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde, a former French finance minister, will be nominated to become the president of the European Central Back and Spanish Socialist politician Josep Borrell Fontelles will be nominated for the position of EU high representative for foreign affairs, the bloc's top diplomat.

However, it remains unclear this evening as to who will be the next president of the European Parliament. The announcement from the outgoing president Mr Tusk comes after a marathon talks session that began last Sunday.

