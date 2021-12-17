EU leaders in summit to halt invasion of Ukraine by Putin’s froces

European Union leaders held a summit yesterday focused on preventing a Russian military invasion of Ukraine, with threats of unprecedented sanctions for Moscow and the promise of talks.

On a day of diplomatic moves, Russia said it submitted draft documents to the US outlining security arrangements that would preclude Nato’s expansion to Ukraine.

A Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s border took centre stage at the summit of the EU’s 27 leaders, coming on the heels of a plea from Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky for more sanctions to be imposed before any possible incursion, instead of after.

Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda said the EU should not underestimate the threat Russia’s troop build-up poses. He sees Moscow’s actions as creating the worst security situation since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Moscow not to cross any lines.

“The inviolability of borders is one of the very important foundations of peace in Europe and we will all do everything together to ensure this inviolability remains intact,” Mr Scholz said.

Many of the leaders said they looked toward diplomatic talks to stave off military action in Ukraine.

Prime minister Janez Jansa of Slovenia, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency until the end of the year, suggested talks between France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia.

Moscow denies it has any plans to attack Ukraine, but did so in 2014 when it annexed the Crimean Peninsula. US intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year.

Mr Zelensky urged EU leaders to impose new sanctions on Russia before it invades, warning that acting after any conflict would be far too late.

He said Ukraine stands ready to enter into talks with Russia to ease tensions, but that Russian president Vladimir Putin does not appear willing to come to the table.

EU leaders are expected to approve a draft summit conclusion that warns “any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences”.

The Kremlin again prodded western leaders to provide legally binding guarantees precluding Nato’s expansion to Ukraine and the deployment of the alliance’s weapons there, calling such moves a “red line” for Moscow.

The US and its allies have refused to make such a pledge, but Mr Putin and US president Joe Biden agreed last week on further talks.