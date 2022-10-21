EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit as Paschal Donohoe defends energy supports for data centres

European Union leaders are struggling to find immediate practical solutions on how to deal with the energy crisis while avoiding an open rift between Germany and France.

After day-long talks in Brussels on Thursday dragged well into the night, the 27 EU leaders papered over divisions between some of the biggest member states and at least agreed to continue working on ways to impose a gas price cap in case of big price increases.

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted his work with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to create a veneer of unity after talks that started early on Thursday.

He said that, together with close technical advisers: “I will see Chancellor Scholz in Paris next week so that we can move forward, with our teams, on all the issues.”

We have a deal on #energy. There is a strong and unanimous commitment to act together, as Europeans, to reach three goals: ▪️lower prices▪️guarantee the security of supply and ▪️continue to work to reduce demand.#EUCO pic.twitter.com/A2KBHJ72FL — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) October 21, 2022

Mr Scholz said the main issue was curbing “spikes” in gas trading that may last only a few hours but still send prices excessively upward. He said measures to counter that should be further examined.

“How can we avoid these spikes? There is still a lot of concrete work to be done. But we must look at ways to contain it, which certainly makes sense,” Mr Scholz said.

When the axis between Paris and Berlin is aligned, usually the rest of the EU follows.

“There is a strong and unanimously shared determination to act together, as Europeans, to achieve three goals: lowering prices, ensuring security of supply and continuing to work to reduce demand,” said summit host Charles Michel, the EU Council president.

Diplomats said the execution of the proposals, including the possibility of a price cap, should be first properly assessed by energy ministers next Tuesday and might even need a new summit of leaders in the coming weeks.

“There is a lot of work ahead,” said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. “We are pushing ourselves into unchartered territory, where we don’t have experience yet.”

To make sure the runaway cost of gas does not further tank struggling EU economies, the Commission has proposed a system to pool buying of gas and offered a compromise that would allow for a correction mechanism to kick in in exceptional circumstances.

Countries like the Netherlands and Germany were loathe to start such market intervention, but agreed to study a system that would be failproof and not allow suppliers to stop delivering and go to more lucrative markets.

“It is incredibly complex but you see that everyone wants to get the gas price further down, but in a way that we continue to get gas deliveries and that it doesn’t move to Asia or Latin America. We need it here, too,” said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

In addition, the leaders are also pushing for the creation of a new LNG gas index better reflecting the market following the drastic reduction of imports of pipeline gas from Russia.

Divisions were so big at the start of the summit that agreeing on further exploration of the plan proposed by the Commission was seen as almost an achievement in itself.

The traditional driving duo of the EU — Germany and France — were in opposing camps, with Germany expressing doubts and holding off plans for the price cap, while most others want to push on.

Mr Scholz said any dispute was on the method, not the goal: “Prices for gas, for oil, for coal, must sink; electricity prices must sink, and this is something that calls for a joint effort by all of us in Europe.”

Natural gas prices spiralled out of control over the summer as EU nations sought to outbid one another to fill up their reserves for winter.

The member states have already agreed to cut demand for gas by 15% over the winter.

They have also committed to filling gas-storage facilities to at least 80% of capacity by November and — as a way of reducing gas-fired power generation — to reducing peak demand for electricity by at least 5%.

The question of possible EU gas-price caps has moved steadily up the political agenda for months as the energy squeeze tightened, with 15 countries such as France and Italy pushing for such blunt intervention.

At the opening of the summit, the need for rock-solid EU unity in confronting Russia was highlighted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who addressed the 27 national leaders by video conference from Kyiv, asking for continued help to get his nation through the winter.

Yesterday, Ireland’s Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe defended the eligibility of data centres to avail of the Government's energy subsidy scheme, but said he did not expect them to apply.

The Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme, announced in Budget 2023, gives grants worth 40% of the increase of the bill to businesses that can show the unit cost of their energy bills has spiked by at least 50% compared to last year.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Donohoe confirmed that data centres can apply for the scheme if they have met the same change in unit energy costs that other businesses have.

But he said that they are unlikely to apply for them due to the cap of €10,000 a month per trade, and because the government is working on a scheme to help high-energy users specifically.

"From the point of a tax scheme, we cannot differentiate between different parts of our economy depending on the scale of the business or the nature of that business.

"However, my expectation is, is that due to the presence of a cap on how much support a business can draw down on, this scheme would be of very, very limited use to a data centre because they are high energy users."

He said that the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation have indicated that they are going to bring forward a scheme to try to offer support to higher energy users "a little later in the year".

The expansion of data centres in Ireland, particularly in the Dublin region, has led to a large increase in electricity demand which is projected to continue to rise in future years.

The Central Statistics Office said there was a 265% increase in data centres' electricity consumption in the six years from March 2015 to December 2021.

Data centres' electricity consumption rose by 32% in the 12 months to May - meaning they use more electricity than meter users in rural Ireland.

Ireland's electricity operator Eirgrid is forecasting that data centres and new tech will represent around 28% of demand in 2031 versus 17% in 2021.

Amid the energy crisis, opposition politicians have criticised the high number of data centres and the strain they have put on the Irish grid.

Mr Donohoe said: "The companies that have data centres in Ireland employ tens of thousands of people, and in the changing world that we are in, with heightened competitiveness regarding foreign direct investment, the countries that can host data centres, due to our climate, due to the policy environment that we have, that is a very, very valuable part of what an economy can offer large employers.

"While a data centre itself directly does not employ many people, they are a critical part of the equation for companies that are here in Ireland that are really, really, really large employers, and for those opposition critics in Dail Eireann, who want to chase data centres out of Ireland, that is a quick journey to chasing jobs out of Ireland as well."

Mr Donohoe made the remarks after publishing the Finance Bill 2022, which is the legal footing for measures contained in Budget 2023.

After announcing earlier in the week that the concrete levy would be halved and the rent credit would be expanded to the parents of third-level students, Mr Donohoe said the monthly cap for businesses would be increased to a maximum of €30,000 in certain circumstances.

"For example, if a business operates from three or more locations, it may be entitled to pay with respect each location, or is subject to an overall cost of 30,000 euro," he said.