EU leaders are demanding action on energy prices – but the realistic options are narrow and few

John Downing

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Photo: Frank McGrath

Ireland, like most EU member states, is looking to Brussels to “do something” about energy costs – and a dozen Government leaders will hit tomorrow’s summit in Brussels seeking action.

In the Dáil yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar bluntly told Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald the Government had done all it could for now, with spending totalling €1bn of taxpayers’ money.

