EU leaders are demanding action on energy prices – but the realistic options are narrow and few

Ireland, like most EU member states, is looking to Brussels to “do something” about energy costs – and a dozen Government leaders will hit tomorrow’s summit in Brussels seeking action.

In the Dáil yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar bluntly told Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald the Government had done all it could for now, with spending totalling €1bn of taxpayers’ money.

He said the Government could only ease the burden but hoped the next move from the EU might relax rules to allow at least a temporary cut in VAT.

The EU Commission is trying to get national leaders to endorse an energy cost-cutting plan at their summit tomorrow and on Friday, but the options are narrow and their effects uncertain.

A cap on gas prices

Prime ministers of Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece will outline proposals to limit energy prices. Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he “fully supports” the plan.

French president Emmanuel Macron, who is 18 days from voting in a re-election bid, has also called for a reform of the EU’s electricity pricing system.

There have been street protests in Spain about the energy price spiral and Madrid has been calling for emergency EU measures since last September. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier this month proposed a gas price cap. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has also backed a price cap and is lobbying other states.

But markets may win out

Word from Germany and the Netherlands is that if the EU decides to pay less for gas, suppliers may well decide to sell elsewhere.

Brussels diplomats also say it is not realistic to decouple gas and electricity prices since electric power is often generated from gas. The reality is that gas is the biggest input in generating such electricity.

Longer-term fixes

All EU governments know the real answer is finding more supplies beyond Russia. Hence overtures to Iran on nuclear power to secure oil and gas from there.

That compares with a slowing down of promised phasing out of nuclear power in some countries and a similar rethink on gas and even coal.

Efforts are being made to cut Russian energy dependence by two-thirds by the year’s end and phase out all imports by 2027. There are doubts here.

EU bulk-buying of energy

The last crisis of vaccine bulk-buying could be a blueprint, with energy bought in huge quantities for an equitable distribution.

EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic has said member governments could back such a move and have the economic heft to make it work.

However that, at best, is for next winter.