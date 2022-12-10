EU in tug-of-war with Hungary over release of billions of euro

The European Union was haggling with Hungary yesterday over releasing billions of euro in aid in exchange for Budapest revoking its veto on extending a joint loan to Ukraine and acceding to a minimum global tax.

The EU’s executive reiterated that recent changes to improve anti-corruption safeguards in Hungary did not resolve the concerns about the state of democracy in the country, or warrant handing over up to €13.3bn worth of funds.

However, the European Commission left open the possibility that the bloc’s other 26 member states might reward Budapest for its latest moves to address long-standing concerns when they make a final decision.

Trying to unlock access to the money, Hungary’s nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban is facing one of the greatest challenges of his 12-year rule.

Domestic inflation has climbed to 26pc this month, the cost of servicing state debt has shot up and the economy is expected to slow sharply next year.

The EU has blocked the funds over concerns around corruption and poor judicial independence in Hungary, which in turn has vetoed the EU loan to Kyiv along with the proposal for a global corporate tax.

“I note the efforts made so far by Hungary to address several of the remedial measures,” EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn wrote in a letter.

“The overall risk for the (Europe) Union’s budget remains unchanged.

“This has not changed in the light of the latest legislative changes adopted in Hungary,” he added.

A senior EU diplomat worried that the planned approval later yesterday of new sanctions against Russia for waging war on Ukraine might become another policy to be hijacked by the intensifying tug-of-war.

Mr Orban, who has been in power since 2010, has cultivated close ties with Moscow and repeatedly stalled EU sanctions against Russia.

The self-styled “illiberal” crusader has fought with his EU partners over media and academic freedoms, as well as migrant and LGBT rights. International watchdogs say that Mr Orban has long channelled EU funds to associates in a bid to entrench himself in power.

But Mr Orban says that Hungary is no more corrupt than other states.

Sources said that EU countries could look to Hungary’s latest legal changes to conditionally approve Budapest’s national recovery spending plan worth €5.8bn and lower from €7.5bn the value of other funds to be frozen.

That discussion was only to happen on Monday, the sources said. Any decision on funds for Hungary would also depend on whether Budapest moves on the two blocked files, they added.

The complex puzzle might end up at the top EU level when the bloc’s 27 national leaders, including Mr Orban, meet on December 15-16.

With Hungary’s forint currency down 11pc versus the euro this year, Mr Orban has sought to strike a deal with the Commission, creating an anti-graft agency in a bid to unlock the EU funds, among others.

But the Commission said that was not enough.

It is recommending freezing €7.5bn, or 65pc of the development funds that have

been assigned to Hungary from the EU budget until the end of 2027, over the risks of corruption.

It has also been withholding approval of some €5.8bn for Hungary from an EU fund that was set up to help countries recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, citing insufficient independence of courts from politicians.

An end-of-year deadline is increasing the pressure as both sides seek to wring concessions.