| -1.6°C Dublin

Close

EU in tug-of-war with Hungary over release of billions of euro

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for the EU-Western Balkans Summit, in Tirana, Albania Expand

Close

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for the EU-Western Balkans Summit, in Tirana, Albania

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for the EU-Western Balkans Summit, in Tirana, Albania

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for the EU-Western Balkans Summit, in Tirana, Albania

Gabriela Baczynska

The European Union was haggling with Hungary yesterday over releasing billions of euro in aid in exchange for Budapest revoking its veto on extending a joint loan to Ukraine and acceding to a minimum global tax.

The EU’s executive reiterated that recent changes to improve anti-corruption safeguards in Hungary did not resolve the concerns about the state of democracy in the country, or warrant handing over up to €13.3bn worth of funds.

Related topics

More On EU

Most Watched

Privacy