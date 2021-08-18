EU ‘has to talk to Taliban as they won war,’ says top official

The EU must open up communications with the Taliban since they have “won the war” in Afghanistan, the bloc’s foreign policy chief has said.

Josep Borrell said Brussels had decided it was necessary to engage with the country’s new ruling power after an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the crisis.

“We have to get in touch with authorities in Kabul. The Taliban have won the war and we have to talk to them,” Mr Borrell said at yesterday’s news conference.

But the foreign policy chief insisted the EU will only cooperate with the Taliban if it respects women’s rights and prevents the use of Afghanistan’s territory by terrorist groups.

Meanwhile, it has emerged Joe Biden did not speak to any European leaders during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in the past few days, adding to mounting frustration over the US President’s handling of the crisis from his transatlantic allies.

Britain and European countries have raised concerns at the poor level of communication from the White House, with some even suggesting Mr Biden has returned to Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ stance.

Concerns have also been raised that Mr Biden has not been in regular contact with his European counterparts over the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as well as the potential security threats. ​​​​​​