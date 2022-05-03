EU edges closer to bloc ban on buying Russian oil

The EU is moving towards a ban on Russian oil – with possible exemptions for some heavily dependent countries – as Brussels ramps up its response to Vladimir Putin’s demand for payment in roubles to undermine sanctions over Ukraine.

EU energy ministers met for a crisis session yesterday to consider Moscow’s demand that foreign buyers pay for gas in roubles or lose their supplies. The European Commission is expected to propose a sixth package of EU sanctions this week against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The latest sanctions package is expected to include a ban on buying Russian oil. It is hoped this would deprive Putin’s regime of large revenues needed to continually fund his illegal war. But the issue has so far proved very difficult for the 27 EU countries as many, such as Hungary and Slovakia, rely heavily on Russian energy.

Overall, Russia currently supplies 40pc of EU gas and 26pc of its oil imports.

Brussels officials said that, in a bid to maintain unity, the policy-guiding Commission may offer Hungary and Slovakia exemptions and/or a long transition period.

Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, has stated that his government would oppose energy sanctions. But officials stressed that this was for economic necessity, not previous political links to Moscow.

After Germany eased its resistance to a Russian oil ban, resistance from other countries also appears to be fading. EU ambassadors in Brussels, many of whom held private talks with the Commission at the weekend, meet tomorrow to assess the latest plans.

Indications suggest that another hard-line objector, Austria, may also agree to oil sanctions if other member states do so.

By one calculation, EU states have paid €46bn to Moscow for gas and oil since it began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

EU energy ministers were also trying to agree a joint response to Russia’s demand that countries effectively pay for gas in roubles.

Last Wednesday, Russia cut gas supply to Bulgaria and Poland for their rejection of payment terms. Bulgaria and Poland planned to stop using Russian gas this year and said they can cope with the cut-off. But the move raised fears other EU countries could be next.

Going into the ministers’ meeting, EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said they will discuss contingency plans for gas-supply shocks.

“Russia’s demand on payments in roubles is an obvious attempt to divide the European Union. So we must respond in unity and solidarity,” the commissioner said.

Germany has warned that a swift cut in Russian gas supplies could tip their economy, the EU’s largest, into recession, cutting tens of thousands of jobs in steel and chemicals.

Many EU energy companies face gas-payment deadlines later this month. EU governments are seeking clarity on whether companies can keep buying the fuel without breaching EU sanctions against Russia in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has said foreign gas buyers must deposit euro or dollars into an account at privately owned Russian bank Gazprombank, which would convert them into roubles.

The EU Commission has said that complying with Russia’s scheme could breach EU sanctions. But it also said countries could make sanctions-compliant payments if they declare the payment complete once it has been made in euro and before its conversion into roubles.

Russia’s decree said a buyer’s obligation would be deemed complete only after the foreign currency was converted to roubles. But the device appears to offer some wriggle room for now at least.