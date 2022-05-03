| 9.6°C Dublin

EU edges closer to bloc ban on buying Russian oil

EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson. Photo: Aris Oikonomou/AFP via Getty Images Expand

EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson. Photo: Aris Oikonomou/AFP via Getty Images

John Downing Twitter

The EU is moving towards a ban on Russian oil – with possible exemptions for some heavily dependent countries – as Brussels ramps up its response to Vladimir Putin’s demand for payment in roubles to undermine sanctions over Ukraine.

EU energy ministers met for a crisis session yesterday to consider Moscow’s demand that foreign buyers pay for gas in roubles or lose their supplies. The European Commission is expected to propose a sixth package of EU sanctions this week against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

