EU decision on ‘green status’ for nuclear power is due within weeks – McGuinness

Irish EU commissioner Mairéad McGuinness has signalled that Brussels is set to reclassify nuclear power and natural gas as “more environmentally friendly energy sources” in the new year.

Ms McGuinness, responsible for the reclassification recommendation, has said that nuclear power is “low carbon” and an important energy source for several member states. She also says that, while gas is a fossil fuel, switching to its use can help reduce many sectors’ dependence on more heavily polluting and carbon-emitting coal.

The pragmatic recommendation, which is likely to go before the policy-guiding European Commission early next month, sits on the fault line of divisions over EU energy policy. If cleared by the Commission it will go before the European Parliament and the member governments for early decision.

Several EU governments, including the biggest economy Germany, are opposed to nuclear power and committed to phasing it out soon. But others, notably France, are heavily reliant on nuclear energy and are supported in their argument that more tolerance of nuclear power can also help the EU achieve its demanding targets for carbon emission reductions of 55pc by 2030 and achieving total carbon neutrality by 2050.

Both energy classification issues leave the Irish commissioner, whose main responsibility is for financial services, walking a political tightrope. The technical phrase for the reclassification process is “taxonomy” with the European Commission designating economic activities deemed as contributing to the fight against climate change.

The Commission has already produced a sustainable finance taxonomy classifying economic activities covering a whole range of sectors from housing to aluminium production by identifying key indicators of sustainability. The classification is a strong indicator to prospective investors about which technologies they should put money into.

The so-called “energy taxonomy” was to have been taken by the 27 EU commissioners meeting in Brussels just before Christmas. But it was deferred at the last minute until January. Ms McGuinness said the decision is central to the EU fulfilling its international obligations under the December 2015 agreement in Paris on tackling climate change.

“We are completing our work on the role of gas and nuclear in reaching our commitment to the Paris Agreement. There is an intense debate about both energy sources, with different views within member states and between member states,” Ms McGuinness told the Irish Independent.

Ms McGuinness said promoting natural gas was an important step towards reducing the use of coal and ultimately moving towards renewable energy sources.

“Gas is a fossil fuel, yet for some member states, gas represents an important transition fuel moving away from dirty coal towards renewables,” Commissioner McGuinness added.

But she strongly hinted at stringent conditions and a probable timeframe for phasing out all fossil fuels and moving to renewables. Such conditions will be carefully studied by member governments and the big investors these governments are trying to attract.

“It is essential that we support the transition in a defined way. Its inclusion cannot be open-ended,” the Commissioner added.

On nuclear energy she signalled a tolerant approach.

“Equally, nuclear is low carbon and for a number of member states is an important energy source. Our proposal is well advanced. We will propose including gas and nuclear in the taxonomy under conditions that meet the terms of the Taxonomy Regulation,” Ms McGuinness said.

Once the EU Commission publishes its recommendations the debate will swiftly heat up. Earlier this month the EU internal market commissioner, the Frenchman Thierry Breton told five European newspapers, that it was “a lie that the EU can become CO2-neutral without nuclear power".

French President Emmanuel Macron said later that France and Germany will try to find a compromise on whether the EU should label nuclear and gas as green investments.

But this was followed, by a warning from the German Green Party, part of the new Berlin coalition, against nuclear, effectively doubling down on their opposition to the inclusion of nuclear in the taxonomy.

"The German government's stance is that nuclear power is not one of the sustainable forms of energy," the German environment minister, Steffi Lemke told fellow EU environment ministers at their December meeting in Brussels.

It is likely that the decision on whatever Ms McGuinness proposes will end up before the EU’s 27 energy ministers for decision.

German climate and economics minister Robert Habeck later echoed his cabinet colleague while speaking on German radio. "I do not think nuclear power is the right technology," Mr Habeck said.

However, the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not make such a clear statement at the last EU summit on December, admitting Germany will probably not be able to stop France’s push for nuclear.