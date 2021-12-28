| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

EU decision on ‘green status’ for nuclear power is due within weeks – McGuinness

Mairéad McGuinness. Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto/AFP/Getty Images Expand

Close

Mairéad McGuinness. Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto/AFP/Getty Images

Mairéad McGuinness. Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto/AFP/Getty Images

Mairéad McGuinness. Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto/AFP/Getty Images

John Downing Twitter

Irish EU commissioner Mairéad McGuinness has signalled that Brussels is set to reclassify nuclear power and natural gas as “more environmentally friendly energy sources” in the new year.

Ms McGuinness, responsible for the reclassification recommendation, has said that nuclear power is “low carbon” and an important energy source for several member states. She also says that, while gas is a fossil fuel, switching to its use can help reduce many sectors’ dependence on more heavily polluting and carbon-emitting coal.

Most Watched

Privacy