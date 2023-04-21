EU could have rapid-reaction special forces unit numbering 5,000 by 2025

The European Union could have its own special forces commandos under plans for a rapid-reaction force of 5,000 troops, The Daily Telegraph can disclose.

The proposals aim to create a force that could be deployed quickly to intervene anywhere in the world.

Its formation could allow the EU to “respond decisively and prevent and manage crises in order to assert itself as a more credible security and defence actor”, according to a new report drawn up by EU officials and MEPs.

The joint military force could be deployable without the unanimous support from the EU’s 27 member states in order to prevent it becoming snarled up by political wrangling.

Brussels has had battle groups of 1,500 soldiers standing by since 2007 but they have never once been deployed, owing to a lack of political support and the need for unanimity.

According to the latest official report, the “European Union Rapid Deployment Capacity” (EU RDC), would have a minimum of at least 5,000 troops.

This excludes special operations forces, intelligence operatives, medical care and evacuation units, and air and sea-lift personnel to ensure the “EU RDC is prepared to address all possible crisis situations”.

It is hoped the force would be used to enforce ceasefire zones, secure airlifts, safely evacuate EU nationals and provide emergency humanitarian assistance.

It is also likely to be used for “proactive intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance” gathering on potential enemies.

The scheme is supported by France and Germany as long as no EU governments object, and Italy and Spain, who

back an even larger formation of up to 50,000 troops.

Financing will be covered by the bloc’s European Peace Facility, which has largely been used to allow member states to be reimbursed for their donations of military aid to Kyiv.

While all of the RDC’s elements will be “assigned exclusively to it”, it is envisaged that national capitals will be allowed to recall its troops and hardware in the event of an emergency.

The force is expected to begin “regular joint exercises” before the end of the year and be fully operational by 2025.

Senior European officials believe the RDC should be interoperable with Nato.

This area of proposal will fuel further fears that one day a European army could undermine Nato’s efforts. The UK was always opposed to any moves that would lead to such a force, arguing it would undermine Nato in Europe.