EU compromise on multi-billion euro coronavirus aid package close - Merkel

GERMAN Chancellor Angela Merkel has said a compromise to defuse a row between Italy and Netherlands over EU coronavirus aid was close last night.

Chancellor Merkel’s comments came as finance ministers from the 19 countries which use the EU’s single currency tried for a third time to reach a compromise on what could be the world’s biggest ever aid package.

Earlier this week a 16-hour haggling session, spread over two days, ended without a deal, and tensions between several countries ran high.

EU heavyweights France and Germany continued working on a solution to fight economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, as the EU finance ministers were set to negotiate on Thursday afternoon.

They are due to report back to EU leaders expected to have another videolink summit in the coming weeks.

Irish Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe, again joined the talks from Dublin and urged a compromise outcome.

Ireland has already made common cause with six other member states which are urging an EU-wide coronavirus debt-support scheme.

There are two major stumbling blocks to freeing up a huge multi-faceted EU-driven support package. One is opposition by the richer states to the idea of the EU underwriting member government debt incurred in fighting the coronavirus economic fallout – sometimes called “coronabonds.”

The second is an insistence by Netherlands – and some other states – that strict economic reform conditions be attached to low-interest loans to countries like Italy and Spain. These loans would come from a fund set up in the wake of the 2008 banking and economic collapse and is called the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

Diplomats close to the talks suggested a breakthrough can be found.

"We were not very far. The Netherlands will need to move a bit, otherwise it won't work again. That will be critical. There are many calls going on, at all levels," one source told reporters in Brussels.

Pressure was now piling on the Dutch government to accept the compromise solution presented by Berlin and Paris. Ahead of this latest meeting, Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte. said he believed it would be possible to agree on a €500bn rescue package to mitigate the impact.

"We're trying to do the maximum to help to bring the negotiations to a successful conclusion," Mr Rutte told reporters in The Hague.

The EU countries agree on the need for a large recovery fund but have so far failed to agree whether or not the loans should be conditioned on financial reforms. The EU states are also at loggerheads on how to finance the fund itself, with Italy, Spain, France and other, mostly southern EU countries, wanting a joint borrowing scheme and countries like Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Austria opposing the so-called "coronabonds" idea.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected this initiative, telling members of her conservative political bloc there was no "political consensus" for it. But more importantly, she revealed she had been in contact with France's Emmanuel Macron, the Netherlands' Rutte and Italy's Giuseppe Conte, saying that a compromise solution was "very close."

Chancellor Merkel's finance minster, Olaf Scholz, said in Berlin ahead of the conference that "it looks like an agreement is possible."

But Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned that EU leaders needed to seize the opportunity to put new life into the European project.

"It's a big challenge to the existence of Europe and to the history of Europe," Mr Conte told the BBC.

Online Editors