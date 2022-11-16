EU chief urges vaccine-style arms deals to keep down costs

COUNTRIES in the European Union should join forces on buying arms in the same way that they negotiated for coronavirus vaccines, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said yesterday.

Josep Borrell urged member states to unite to drive down prices as they look to replenish stocks of arms sent to help Ukraine fight off Russia.

“European armies have to share, they have to be inter-operable, they have to go together as much as possible,” Mr Borrell said before a meeting of EU defence ministers in Brussels.

The EU’s joint purchasing of coronavirus vaccines got off to a slow start. Some nations, notably Hungary, broke ranks to secure their own supplies independently of the European Commission, which handled negotiations with drug companies.

Mr Borrell told the meeting that the EU was now the world leader in the production of vaccines and that the plan could hand a similar boost to European arms companies.

“What is important is to go together, to avoid splitting the market, to avoid competition. We have to avoid what happened to the vaccines,” he said.

Defence expenditure in the bloc is set to increase by €70bn by 2025.



The joint procurement plan has broad support among EU governments.

The war in Ukraine has created a huge demand for weapons, which means smaller member states risk being at the back of the queue for supplies or face inflated costs.

Buying weapons in bulk from the same supplier could also increase the ability of the 27 member states to work together on the battlefield as they would have similar kit and technology.

Plans for a 5,000-strong EU rapid reaction force are set to be implemented next year and there are already initiatives to pool defence research funding.

“Member states need to immediately restore the readiness of their forces, address critical capability gaps and replenish depleted stocks,” Mr Borrell told defence ministers in a letter before the meeting.

“Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine has instilled even more urgency in our efforts,” it added.

The European Commission and the EU’s foreign policy service has set up a taskforce to co-ordinate “very short-term procurement”.

While stopping short of negotiating on behalf of the member states, it hands Brussels a co-ordinating role to prevent countries competing against each other in the marketplace.

Ministers also paved the way for Britain to join an EU project aimed at facilitating the swift movement of troops and military equipment across Europe.