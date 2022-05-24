EU calls for Russia dialogue over Ukraine food exports to avoid crippling global shortages

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen addresses the delegates of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: Reuters

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday called for talks with Moscow on unlocking wheat exports that are trapped in Ukraine as a result of a Russian sea blockade.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week accused Russia of using food as a weapon by holding "hostage" supplies for not just Ukrainians, but also millions of people around the world. Moscow rejects this allegation.

"The most important (thing) is to deblock the Black Sea. This is a call on Russia," von der Leyen said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Von der Leyen, who is president of the European Union's executive, said a food crisis was approaching at full speed and some sort of dialogue with Moscow was needed to unlock 20 million tons of wheat stuck in Ukraine.

"It cannot be in Russia's interest that, because of Russia, people are dying of hunger in the world," she said, adding that a solution to create food corridors needed to be found.

"I think we should first of all look at the dialogue with Russia, whether there is not an agreement that this wheat gets out of Ukraine", the European Commission head said.

Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Ukraine is also a major exporter of corn, barley, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil.

Meanwhile, Russia and Belarus, which has backed Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine, account for more than 40pc of global exports of potash, a key crop nutrient.

Von der Leyen said the European Union should also step up its own production, making it easier for farmers to have a second crop or to increase wheat production.

Ukraine is top of the agenda at this year's gathering of more than 2,000 business and political leaders, NGOs and academics, with President Volodymyr Zelensky holding the de facto opening speech.

By contrast, no Russian companies or state institutions have been invited to the annual event in the Swiss Alpine resort.

With regard to the funding of Ukraine's reconstruction after the war, the EU is considering making use of frozen Russian central bank and oligarchs' funds, von der Leyen said.

"The basic feeling of fairness tells us we should look and we do look into that," she said.

The Baltic states have been calling for the confiscation of Russian assets, including central bank reserves of $300 billion, but it is unclear if this would be legal for the EU to do.

On May 3, Ukraine estimated the cost of reconstruction at $600 billion.

"It is not trivial but...the destruction of Ukraine was done by Russia's completely unjustified war, and therefore, if the whole world steps up to reconstruct Ukraine, Russia should also carry its fair share," she added.

Von der Leyen did not want to comment on what conditions would constitute a sufficient basis for Ukraine to accept an agreement about an end of the war.

"There is one important principle: It is Ukraine that defines and decides what they conceive as - this is for us the end of the war, this is acceptable. It is Ukraine, that decides on that," she said.

Meanwhile, Russia's most senior lawmaker on Tuesday told the lower house of parliament to study the possibility of stopping the servicing of Russia's foreign debt, the day before a U.S.-issued licence that allows Moscow to make payments expires.

Russia's ability to service its debt is in focus as it faces the prospect of sovereign default after Western capitals imposed sweeping sanctions.

On Tuesday, a lawmaker from Russia's communist party said voters were unhappy with the fact that Russia was continuing to pay its debt obligations when its national reserves held abroad were frozen, and that this should be questioned.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, ordered the financial market committee and the committee on budget and taxes to look into the matter.

"We'll discuss it after the budget and financial market committees examine it. We need to engage two committees, two heads are better than one," Volodin said.

Russia has so far been able to keep servicing its sovereign debt because of the special licence from the U.S. Treasury, which allows foreign bond holders to receive the payments despite the financial sanctions.

That exemption is due to run out on May 25, however, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has signalled that it will not be extended.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said last week that Moscow would service its external debt obligations in roubles if the United States blocked other options and would not consider itself in default as it had the means to pay.

Russian state-run lender Sberbank on Tuesday said it had made a coupon payment on dollar-denominated subordinated Eurobonds in roubles at the central bank exchange rate as sanctions prevented it from paying in foreign currency.