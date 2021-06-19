EU agrees financial sanctions on Belarus over forced plane landing

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko (centre) has accused the West of waging ‘hybrid war’ against him. Photo: Pavel Orlovsky/AP

The European Union is set to ban new loans to Belarus as punishment for forcing down a flight to arrest a journalist, the Austrian foreign ministry and three diplomats said.

Broad economic sanctions would be the EU’s strongest response yet to the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in May by Belarusian authorities to arrest an exiled dissident, a move the bloc’s leaders have called state piracy.

Restrictions on the Belarusian financial sector, if agreed by EU governments at a political level, will include a ban on new loans, a ban on EU investors from trading securities or buying short-term bonds, and a ban on EU banks from providing investment services. EU export credits will also end.

Yesterday’s agreement overcame objections from Austria, whose Raiffeisen Bank International is a big player in Belarus through its Priorbank subsidiary.

EU leaders meet next Thursday for a scheduled summit. It was not yet clear if they will approve the deal agreed by expert officials.

“With this agreement the EU is sending a clear and targeted signal against the Belarusian regime’s unbearable acts of repression,” the Austrian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has argued that the journalist pulled off the plane on May 23, Roman Protasevich, had been plotting a rebellion, and he has accused the West of waging a hybrid war against him.

The EU, NATO, Britain, Canada and the United States have expressed outrage that the flight between EU members Greece and Lithuania was forced to land in Minsk and authorities then arrested the 26-year-old exiled dissident with his 23-year-old girlfriend.

EU experts tasked with drawing up sanctions agreed on a ban of exports from the bloc of any communications equipment that could be used for spying and a tighter arms embargo to include hunting rifles.

They also agreed restrictions on EU purchases from Belarus of tobacco products, as well as oil and oil-related products, and a ban on importing potash, a major Belarusian export.

There will be exemptions in the financial sanctions for humanitarian purposes, while private savings of Belarusian citizens will not be affected, one of the diplomats said.

The EU has already imposed three rounds of sanctions on individuals, including Mr Lukashenko, since last year, freezing their assets in the EU and banning travel.