Animal rescue services in Germany have been criticised after they shot dead an escaped circus zebra that strayed on to the autobahn.

Escaped zebra killed - but story is not black and white

Officials have been forced to defend the use of lethal force amid growing anger over the incident on Wednesday.

A spokesman said the zebra, which had already caused an accident and injured a police officer, was a "clear threat" to public safety. The zebra, named Pumba, was one of two that escaped from the travelling Circus Barlay when it arrived in the north-east German town of Tessin.

The first zebra was quickly recaptured, but Pumba ran on to the A20, where it caused two cars to collide.

Ulrich Kunze, a spokesman for the local fire service, said: "They had no choice but to use live ammunition."

But Petra Melchin, a witness, said: "There was no danger. The animal was exhausted."

