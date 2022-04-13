| 8.8°C Dublin

Escape from Mariupol – ‘My mother aged 15 years in six weeks. It was a hellish wait, but she is safe’

Son recounts tortuous effort it took to get his relatives out of bombarded city

An armoured vehicle of pro-Russian troops drives along a street ruined by shelling and gunfire as conflict continues to rage in the Ukraine-Russia war in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko Expand

An armoured vehicle of pro-Russian troops drives along a street ruined by shelling and gunfire as conflict continues to rage in the Ukraine-Russia war in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

David Cohen

When Maksym Yali saw his elderly mother Kateryna following her dramatic escape from the edge of the besieged port city of Mariupol, her appearance told its own story.

That day was her 78th birthday, and it contrasted dramatically to the youthful glamour she personified when celebrating her 77th birthday just one year before.

