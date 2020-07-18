Tuna Beklevic's heart sank as he logged on to Twitter to find a deluge of rape and death threats from hardline supporters of the Turkish government.

"These people should be strangled," said one message from "GumustepeF", referring to the 43-year-old human rights activist and his family. "They being alive is haram [forbidden]."

"It's a duty to send this guy to death or behind bars," wrote "kayaorhann".

Two other messages threatened to rape Mr Beklevic's mother and his wife.

While foul abuse is all too common on Twitter, Mr Beklevic felt there was something unusual about the messages. All had been sent within an hour, in response to a single tweet that was mildly critical of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president.

On June 12, Twitter published an investigation that confirmed his suspicions. The platform said it had suspended 7,300 pro-Erdogan accounts for breaking its rules, including those which had sent death threats to Mr Beklevic.

Twitter said the accounts all appeared to have been co-ordinated by the youth wing of AK Parti, Turkey's ruling party. This has been strongly denied by AK Parti officials.

"After Twitter's decision, I looked again, and almost all of them were closed. You can easily guess that these threats are organised," Mr Beklevic told 'The Telegraph'.

The threats sent in 2018 and 2019 were so extreme that Mr Beklevic said they were a key factor in his being forced to leave Turkey and live in exile in Washington DC, where he continues to campaign against the government.

"It has become impossible to continue resistance from inside Turkey, because the country is not free, it is captive," added Mr Beklevic, who said he was also attacked by the Turkish government and its supporters for raising awareness of Kurdish rights.

Since sweeping to power in 2014, Mr Erdogan has been accused of steering the country towards authoritarianism, and eroding its reputation as a pro-Western, secular democracy. Around 80 Turkish journalists are in jail, many of them critics of his policies. In 2017, an opposition MP was given a 25-year prison sentence for leaking sensitive information to the media.

Mr Erdogan says these are necessary measures to protect Turkish citizens in the wake of the 2016 attempted military coup. But his critics have warned that he is now looking to expand his influence by taking control of the online world, which for many is the last remaining activist platform.

Shortly after Twitter's investigation was published, Mr Erdogan pledged to introduce a bill to ban both Twitter and Facebook, or at least put them firmly under state control, vowing to also target Netflix for its "immoral" content.

A Turkish government official rejected suggestions the bill would crack down on free speech.

Twitter said the suspended accounts were "being used to amplify political narratives favourable to the AK Parti, and demonstrated strong support for President Erdogan". "The company's allegations are untrue," said Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish government's director of communications, describing the reasons Twitter gave for its decision as "unscientific, utterly biased and politically motivated".

However, Emma Sinclair Webb, Turkey director at Human Rights Watch, said: "The president's plan to rein in social media is about increasing the ability to limit the circulation of news and commentary critical of the government - in other words, censorship."

Fashion designer and LGBT activist Barbaros Sansal claimed his nose was broken by pro-Erdogan thugs.

"The attacker was never found, and it is even worse now. I get death threats, homophobic messages, everything," he said.

Both Mr Sansal and Mr Beklevic vow to continue to campaigning, even if it's only safe to so is online, and beyond Turkey's borders.

"I'm safe now, I've lived in Washington DC for two years," said Mr Beklevic. "I'm not afraid of Erdogan."

