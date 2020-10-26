Erdogan insults Macron's mental health for 'attacking Islam'

France has recalled its ambassador from Turkey "for consultations" after Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, suggested that Emmanuel Macron, his French counterpart, needed a mental health examination.

Mr Erdogan's outburst came after Mr Macron declared "war" on political Islam in France following the beheading of a teacher who showed his class cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

Calls for boycotts of French goods are growing in the Muslim world since Mr Macron vowed "not to give up caricatures and cartoons" last week.

Even before Samuel Paty's murder, Mr Macron had triggered a backlash by describing Islam as "a religion that is in crisis all over the world" and pledging to combat "Islamist separatism".

Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister, entered the row yesterday, accusing Mr Macron of "attacking Islam".

In a televised address the previous day, Mr Erdogan said: "What can one say about a head of state who treats millions of members from different faith groups this way: first of all, have mental check-ups... what's the problem of the individual called Macron with Islam and the Muslims?"

France reacted with outrage. Jean-Yves Le Drian, the foreign minister, yesterday accused Mr Erdogan of "trying to whip up hatred" of France. Mr Le Drian described his remarks as "hateful, slanderous propaganda against France".

He also expressed disappointment at Turkey's failure to condemn Mr Paty's killing or express solidarity with France. In recent months, France and Turkey, both Nato members, have been at loggerheads over a range of issues including oil and gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, conflicts in Libya and Syria, and the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The remarks by Mr Erdogan, whose AK party has Islamist roots and has tried to bring Islam into the mainstream of Turkish politics, were condemned as "unacceptable" by Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat. He urged Turkey to end the "spiral of confrontation".

Mr Erdogan renewed his attack on Mr Macron yesterday, saying he'd "lost his way".

In Qatar and Kuwait, dozens of shops removed French food products from sale at the weekend. Qatar University said it was postponing French Cultural Week indefinitely.

Telegraph.co.uk