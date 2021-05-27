Erdogan dismisses mafia boss’s claims of ministers linked to murder as ‘devious plot’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said a series of allegations made against senior government figures by a mafia boss were a plot against Turkey, and vowed to fight criminal gangs.

In a stream of videos posted on social media in recent weeks, convicted mob leader Sedat Peker has made stunning claims against ruling party figures that include alleged corruption, drug trafficking and a murder cover-up.

The mafia boss’s YouTube videos, which have hit millions of views, allege there were close ties between senior Turkish officials and crime figures.

Peker, who is believed to be currently residing in Dubai, has not so far produced documentary evidence to back up his allegations.

His accusations have targeted interior minister Suleyman Soylu, the son of former prime minister Binali Yildirim, and a convicted former interior minister as well as his son, who is a legislator from Mr Erdogan’s ruling party.

The videos have led to calls for Mr Soylu’s resignation and for prosecutors to investigate Peker’s claims.

Breaking his weeks-long silence over the allegations, Mr Erdogan described them as a “devious operation” targeting the country and his rule.

“We will spoil these games, these plots. No one should doubt that we will disrupt this devious operation,” Mr Erdogan said in an address to members of his ruling party.

“We pursue members of criminal gangs wherever in the world they flee to. We will not leave these criminals alone until we bring them back to our country and hand them over to the judiciary.”

In the latest video released on Sunday, the crime boss, who has been in and out of prison in Turkey, claimed that Binali Yildirim’s son, Erkam Yildirim, had travelled to Venezuela to stake out possible narcotics smuggling routes.

Binali Yildirim firmly denied the allegation, insisting that his son, who owns a shipping company, had travelled to Caracas on a humanitarian mission to hand out Covid-19 testing kits and masks.

In the video, the crime boss also claimed to have had a close relationship with Mr Soylu, who allegedly provided him with a security detail and warned him about an investigation into his group.

Peker also claimed that Mr Soylu had sought his help in a bid to defeat a rival group within the ruling party, which is led by Mr Erdogan’s son-in-law. Soylu has denied the claims in television interviews and has filed a criminal complaint against Peker.

Mr Erdogan said yesterday he firmly stands by Mr Soylu and Binali Yildirim.

Ahmet Davutoglu, an opposition party leader and former Erdogan ally who had served under him as prime minister from 2014 to 2016, called for an investigation into the allegations and questioned the president’s support for Mr Soylu.

“If President Tayyip Erdogan believes in Soylu’s innocence, he should have said this on the first day. Not after 25 days,” Mr Davutoglu said.

Other allegations by Peker have targeted former interior minister Mehmet Agar, and his son Tolga Agar, a lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party.

Peker claimed Tolga Agar was involved in the suspicious death of a Kazakh journalism student, Yeldana Kaharman, who had interviewed him and that her death was covered up as suicide following an alleged rape. The legislator rejects the accusation.

Peker’s revelations have raised concerns over possible continued ties between state officials and illegal gangs.

To many, the allegations come has a grim reminder of the 1990s when Turkey was rocked by a scandal that was triggered by a car crash.

The road accident in western Turkey killed a police chief and a wanted mafia hitman, and injured a member of Turkey’s parliament – all riding in the same car– and revealed shady links between state actors and the crime world.



Peker maintains that he was forced to speak out after his wife and two daughters were allegedly mistreated during a police raid on their home.