Erdogan defiant as Turkey quits violence against women treaty

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended Turkey’s withdrawal from an international treaty to prevent violence against women, a move that has drawn condemnation .

The Istanbul Convention, negotiated in Turkey’s biggest city and signed in 2011, committed its signatories to prevent and prosecute domestic violence and promote equality.

Mr Erdogan announced the withdrawal in March in favour of local laws to protect women’s rights.

Thousands were set to protest the decision across Turkey yesterday, where femicide has surged. A court appeal to halt the withdrawal was rejected this week.

“Some circles are trying to portray our withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention as a step backwards in our battle with violence against women,” Mr Erdogan said during a speech in Ankara.

“Our battle did not start with the Istanbul Convention and it will not end with our withdrawal from the treaty.”

Ankara’s withdrawal triggered condemnation from both the US and the EU, and critics say it puts Turkey even further out of step with the bloc it applied to join in 1987.

Three opposition parties also pulled out of a parliamentary commission yesterday to protest the decision.

“We will continue our struggle,” said Canan Gullu, president of the Federation of Turkish Women’s Associations. “Turkey is shooting itself in the foot with this decision.”

One monitoring group has logged roughly one femicide a day in Turkey since a sharp rise five years ago.

Proponents of the convention and related legislation say more stringent implementation is needed, but many conservatives in Turkey and in Mr Erdogan’s Islamist-rooted AK Party say the pact undermines the family structures that protect society.

Some also see the convention as promoting homosexuality through its principle of non-discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation.

Ditching the pact “will not lead to any legal or practical shortcoming in the prevention of violence against women”, Mr Erdogan’s office said.

This month, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic sent a letter to Turkey’s interior and justice ministers expressing concern about a rise in homophobic narratives by some officials.