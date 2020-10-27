Erdogan calls for national boycott of French goods

Anger: A boy holds a poster of French President Emmanuel Macron with a bootprint on his face during a protest in Istanbul. Photo: REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked his compatriots to stop buying French goods yesterday in the latest expression of anger in the Muslim world over images being displayed in France of the Prophet Mohammed, which some Muslims consider blasphemous.

In Bangladesh, protesters unfurled placards with a caricature of French President Emmanuel Macron and the words: "Macron is the enemy of peace", while Pakistan summoned France's ambassador in Islamabad to issue a protest.

Mr Erdogan, who has a history of fraught relations with Mr Macron, said France was pursuing an anti-Islam agenda. "I am calling to all my citizens from here to never help French brands or buy them," Mr Erdogan said.

In Turkey, French cars are among the highest sellers, and French-Turkish bilateral trade overall was worth nearly $15bn last year. The Turkish president has made similar boycott calls in the past, including an appeal not to buy US electronic goods in 2018 that was not followed through.

Mr Erdogan joined a chorus of voices elsewhere calling for a boycott.

In Kuwait City, a supermarket had stripped its shelves of L'Oréal cosmetics and skincare products after the co-operative to which it belongs decided to stop stocking French goods.

In Saudi Arabia, calls for a boycott of French supermarket chain Carrefour were trending on social media, though two stores visited in the Saudi capital yesterday seemed as busy as normal. A company representative in France said it had yet to feel any impact.

While the immediate commercial effect of the boycott calls was difficult to assess, French businesses operate in majority-Muslim markets around the world.

Asked about the calls, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, the head of the main French employers' federation, said on RMC radio station: "Of course it's bad news for the firms that have a presence there."

Earlier, Mr Erdogan had questioned the state of Mr Macron's mental health, prompting Paris to recall its ambassador in Ankara.

"What is the problem of this person called Macron with Muslims and Islam?

"Macron needs treatment on a mental level," Mr Erdogan said in a speech on Saturday.

The row has its roots in a knife attack outside a French school on October 16 in which an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin beheaded Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old teacher who had shown pupils cartoons of Mohammed in a civics lesson on freedom of speech.

The cartoons first appeared many years ago in the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, whose Paris editorial office was attacked in 2015 by gunmen who killed 12 people.

Since the beheading the caricatures have been projected onto the facade of a building in one city and people displayed them at protests around the country.

Mr Macron said he would redouble efforts to stop conservative Islamic beliefs subverting French values.

Irish Independent