English out of style as Paris fashionistas are told to mind their language

French speakers have been urged to stop using English fashion terms such as “it girl” and replace them with French equivalents, in the latest attempt to purge the language of English phrases.

Timed to coincide with Paris fashion week, the “commission for enriching the French language” has published a list of fashion terms in the country’s official journal to encourage the adoption of homegrown alternatives.

However, language purists have their work cut out as the fashion week’s organisers chose the franglais title “Haute Couture Week” rather than the French “semaine de la haute couture” to describe the event in the capital.

The commission recommends “it girl” or “it boy” should be replaced with “icone de la mode” – a French phrase that is gender neutral.

Similarly, the commission hopes French speakers will avoid “it bag” and say “sac iconique”, which it defined as a “trendy or iconic brand handbag that is a must-have”. French fashionistas were also urged to drop the term “must-have” and replace it with “incontournable”.

Even the seemingly harmless “lifestyle” attracted the ire of the commission which suggested “style de vie” instead.

Also a no-no, the phrase “try before you buy” now has the catchy French equivalent of “essayer-acheter”, while “fashion victim” could easily be replaced by “victime de la mode”.

But events taking place in haute-couture fashion week suggest the industry is reluctant to take up all French alternatives. Among the English terms still used is “upcycling” – the creative reuse of clothes – rather than the French alternative of “surcyclage”.

“To avoid professionals being forced to resort massively to the use of foreign terms which are not understandable by all, the creation of French terms to name today’s realities must be encouraged and facilitated,” wrote the language enrichment commission on its website.

Helene Carrere d’Encausse, Academie president, said that the rise in Anglicisms had “accelerated” and had reached “a critical juncture”.

“We are at a crossroads. There will come a time when things become irreversible,” she told Le Figaro, and warned that swathes of the French population risked being left behind by a “happy few” polyglot “globalists”.