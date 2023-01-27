| 0.9°C Dublin

English out of style as Paris fashionistas are told to mind their language

A commission for enriching the French language published a list of French fashion terms to encourage the adoption of homegrown alternatives. Photo: Getty Images Expand

A commission for enriching the French language published a list of French fashion terms to encourage the adoption of homegrown alternatives. Photo: Getty Images

Henry Samuel

French speakers have been urged to stop using English fashion terms such as “it girl” and replace them with French equivalents, in the latest attempt to purge the language of English phrases.

Timed to coincide with Paris fashion week, the “commission for enriching the French language” has published a list of fashion terms in the country’s official journal to encourage the adoption of homegrown alternatives.

