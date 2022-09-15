Emotional Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visits newly liberated towns and vows victory

Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday vowed he would lead Ukraine to victory in its war against Russia as he visited recently recaptured towns – while pro-Russian officials claimed to have halted Kyiv’s forces for now.

Russian forces suffered a stunning reversal this month after Ukrainian troops made a rapid armoured thrust in the north-eastern region of Kharkiv, forcing a rushed and chaotic Russian withdrawal.

The Ukrainian president yesterday made a surprise visit to Izium – until five days ago Russia’s main bastion and logistics hub in the region – where he watched as the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the charred city council building.

“Our blue-yellow flag is already flying in deoccupied Izium. And it will be so in every Ukrainian city and village,” Mr Zelensky said in a social media post.

On the main thoroughfare, no buildings were left unscathed: a derelict bathhouse had a hole blasted in its side; meat shops, pharmacies, a shoe shop and a beauty salon were sprayed with shrapnel.

“The view is shocking, but it is not shocking for me,” he told reporters, comparing the scenes of devastation to those in cities near Kyiv recaptured from Russian forces early in the war. “The same destroyed buildings, killed people.”

Earlier yesterday, an emotional-looking Mr Zelensky handed out medals to soldiers who had taken part in the operation to free the area in Balakliia, another town retaken in recent days, where citizens and local police said civilians were killed during months of Russian occupation.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians.

Mr Zelensky said his army had liberated around 8,000sqkm of territory so far this month.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Mr Zelensky, said Ukrainian troops were now trying to retake the Russian-held town of Lyman in Ukraine’s Donetsk region and eyeing territorial gains in the neighbouring Luhansk region which is under Russian control.

Denis Pushilin, head of the Russia-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, said troops loyal to Moscow had successfully pushed back Ukrainian forces trying to make inroads into Lyman, and to the north and south of the town.

“Nothing worked out for the enemy,” Mr Pushilin said.

Ukraine’s sudden advances over the past week have cheered its supporters in the West, although leaders have said it is too soon to know whether Kyiv can keep up the momentum.

“It’s clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it’s going to be a long haul,” US president Joe Biden said.

A day after speaking by phone for 90 minutes to Vladimir Putin, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said the Russian president “unfortunately” still did not think his invasion was a mistake.

Russian forces still control about a fifth of Ukraine in the south and east, but Kyiv is now on the offensive in both areas.

On the road into Izium, bus stops were daubed with “Z” markings, the symbol Russian forces use to identify themselves, and the charred remains of tanks and armoured personnel carriers lay by the roadside.

With a pink hood wrapped around her face for warmth, Liubov Sinna (74) said residents were still fearful.

“We waited a long time for our guys. Of course we feel positive. Joy. But there is also fear – fear that the Russians could return here,” she said.

“Because we lived through this whole six months. We sat it out in cellars.

“We went through everything it is possible to go through.

“We absolutely cannot say that we feel safe.”

There was no gas, electricity, or water supply in the town, she added, saying she was unsure how people would get through winter.

Ukraine has accused Russia of attacking civil infrastructure in recent days to knock out electricity, water and heat in retaliation for its battlefield losses.

Kirill Timoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office, said Russia had fired eight cruise missiles yesterday at the southern city of Kryvyi Rih aiming to knock out water supplies.