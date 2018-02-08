Emotional French minister in 'crazy rage' over sexual misconduct claims

Nicolas Hulot, a popular former TV star, came close to tears talking on BFM television about how the allegations are devastating his family and putting him in a "crazy rage".

French media said magazine Ebdo is expected to publish an investigative report on accusations of misconduct by Mr Hulot earlier in his career.

Mr Hulot acknowledged on BFM that a woman had filed a legal complaint against him in 2008 for alleged misconduct in 1997.