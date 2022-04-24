Emmanuel Macron wins convincingly – but the concerns of 12 million Le Pen voters cannot be ignored

DESPITE Emmanuel Macron’s convincing win, Marine Le Pen and the politics of fear and disconnection made real gains for the medium to longer term.

This is not to denigrate Macron’s success in getting a second five years, nor to disrespect the sincerity of his ambition to achieve much during that new term.

One is reminded of the comment by former EU Commission president Jean Claude Juncker that political leaders know the hard remedies – but do not know how to get re-elected after they have applied them.

President Macron will be re-elected with 58pc of the vote: after a hard five years of tough choices, that score compares well with 66pc he got first time in 2017.

Recall his performance during the Covid pandemic calling out the “anti-vaxx movement” with plain-speaking – and won, getting eight out of 10 French adults inoculated.

Courage was the hallmark of his 2022 re-election campaign with minimal campaigning up to the first round vote on April 10, relying on the publicity his office generated. To pick one standout issue, he modified only his views on pension reforms and the need to increase the qualification age, surely an extraordinary election stance to begin with.

But President Macron’s centralised style of governing since 2017 and the real antipathy of left-leaning voters towards him showed that his critics’ accusations that he “is a president for the rich” resonated with many.

His win may have come down to the real loathing and suspicion that many in more affluent middle France have for Le Pen and her hard-right National Rally party.

Left-leaning voters were additionally frustrated and angered by being obliged over 20 years of elections to put aside their own political convictions and block a candidate of the hard right. There was a focus on the rate of abstention and the volume of blank ballots relating to this dilemma.

Marine Le Pen was characteristically lacking in grace, offering no congratulations or good wishes to Emmanuel Macron as incoming leader of her country.

Instead she insisted her movement had been vindicated by its biggest ever support and pledged to continue heavy criticisms of the French and EU authorities. She insisted Emmanuel Macron would do nothing to fix what she called the “national fracture”.

Le Pen pledged her National Rally would continue the fight in the parliamentary elections to be run off on June 12 and 19. President Macron needs a parliamentary majority to effectively govern and he will struggle to get it with Le Pen’s opposition on the right and on the left from France Unbowed and Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Mr Melenchon said he was heartened by Marine Le Pen’s defeat. “It’s very good news for the unity of our people,” the radical leftist leader said.

President Macron’s camp struck a better tone of conciliation. Within minutes of the exit projection result announcement, his EU affairs minister, Clément Beaune, acknowledged that many of 12 million of voters who backed Le Pen acted out of frustration and discontent, and he pledged work to address this.

There is no doubting the intense relief being felt today in Brussels and other EU capitals, including Dublin. Mr Macron has a strong commitment to the European Union functioning and broaching the big common problems facing the 27 member states.

The prospect of President Le Pen was a very grim one that would certainly have ushered in a period of EU conflict and instability. She has nominally dropped plans for “Frexit” and abandoning the euro in favour of reviving the French franc.

But her other EU utterances show Le Pen’s France would attack the founding principles of a border-free single market with free movement of people, goods, and capital. As an original founder member state, this would hit at the core of the European Union’s workings and open up the prospect of a series of vicious rows.

The estimated rate of turnout was last night put at 72pc which would be deemed high in Ireland – compared with 63pc in the last Irish general election. But indications were that this was the lowest turnout since 1969.

Old certainties of French politics over four decades have disappeared with the demise of the right Gaullist bloc and the left socialists. What will replace them remains somewhat in flux and the June parliamentary elections will offer a fascination to students of comparative politics.

But, sadly, we must note Marine Le Pen’s injunction that she and her party are not done yet.

That reminds us the source of frustration that prompted so many to flock to her negative messaging must be addressed. The hard right leader is correct when she says the basic concerns of four out of 10 voters cannot be ignored. And that lesson isn’t exclusive to France.