Emmanuel Macron travels to Marine Le Pen’s heartland as they ‘cross swords’ on campaign trail

Marine Le Pen talks to the media on the campaign trail yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier

Emmanuel Macron entered the lion’s den by travelling to hostile northern French towns that voted overwhelmingly for Marine Le Pen in Sunday’s first round of the presidential election.

The 44-year-old centrist, who came top in the first round on almost 28pc, had promised that the run-off would be a “fight” in which he would “cross swords” with rival Marine Le Pen – who scored 23pc.

The pair yesterday both set out on tours of France to shore up support before the vote in two weeks’ time, which is projected to be a close battle.

One poll on Sunday night put Mr Macron ahead by just two percentage points on 51pc – in the margin-of- e rror zone. However, a rolling IFOP poll yesterday gave the president a five-point advantage on 52.5pc.

“We’re going to have to go out and get this election. Nothing is decided yet,” said government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

Mr Macron travelled to three former mining towns in the northern Hauts-de-France region that gave Ms Le Pen around 40pc of the vote on Sunday and placed leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon, who came third nationwide on just under 22pc, in second place.

In his first stop in Denain, one of France’s poorest towns in a region where Ms Le Pen is a councillor, Mr Macron was taken to task during a marathon walkabout, first by an irate gilet jaune protester who screamed “anti-Macron” before being led away.

Another shouted “Macron resign” while two women claimed they felt he had treated them like “sub-humans” when he said that he wanted to “p*** off” the unvaccinated.

“That was a term of affection,” he said, prompting incredulous laughter from the pair. Some members of the public, however, cried “Macron president”.

Speaking to a scrum of journalists that followed him, he said: “I’m not going to pretend nothing happened, I have heard the message from those who voted for the extremes, including those who voted for Ms Le Pen.”

The National Rally candidate, he said, “feeds off past failures, deindustrialisation and misery that has taken root”.

“I realise that people will vote for me to stop her, but I want to convince people. So I may possibly round out my project” with more social welfare measures, he said.

He was then taken to task by one woman who said “you don’t like pensioners much” in criticism of his plan to gradually push back the official retirement age from 62 to 65 by 2030.

“Are you joking? ” he responded, adding that it was the only way to keep the system afloat without getting workers to pay more and that he would index pensions to inflation and introduce a minimum pension of €1,100. “I could say, if I was a demagogue, let’s retire at 60. But how to finance it? I’m not a magician,” he said.

But he later told BFMTV that he was open to discussing his unpopular proposal and even put the retirement age change to a referendum.

Meanwhile, Ms Le Pen travelled to Yonne, Burgundy, to talk to cereal farmers about rising living costs. She was clearly on friendly ground and was treated to the odd “Marine president”.

Live rolling news channels offered split screens of the two finalists who reporters at the scene asked to respond to each other’s comments in real-time.

“Emmanuel Macron, if by some mischance he was re-elected, would feel totally free to continue his policy of social wreckage,” said Ms Le Pen.

Warning of the “dark clouds” that inflation cast on France, she said Mr Macron had failed to protect the French, adding that she would, if elected, slash the VAT on energy and bring it to zero for 100 essential food and hygiene products “so the French can continue to put fuel in their car and feed themselves”.

Mr Macron hit back: “If we hadn’t acted, you’d be paying 140pc more for your gas and 100pc more for electricity. Do the maths: she offers to cut VAT from 20 to 5pc. That’s a 15 pc gap. So (our strategy) is more serious, more robust,” he said. “I explain how to finance it.”

Both finalists are gunning for the Melenchon electorate. The defeated leftist exhorted supporters not to cast “one single vote” for Ms Le Pen but notably stopped short of calling on his France Unbowed base to swing behind the incumbent, and several post-vote polls indicated that his voters are sharply divided for the second round.

Melenchon ally Clementine Autain told RMC radio she hoped disillusioned leftists would not vote for Ms Le Pen, but said Mr Macron had little to attract them.

“Macron does not protect France from being taken over by the far right,” she said. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)





