Emmanuel Macron told to fire new minister on allegations of rape ‘as a precaution’

Emmanuel Macron, France’s president, has been told to fire the newly appointed minister for solidarity and the disabled “as a precaution” after two women accused him of rape.

Opposition politicians from the left have led the calls for the dismissal of Damien Abad, who was appointed on Friday, after the accusations were published by the French investigative outlet Mediapart over the weekend.

Sandrine Rousseau, a Green politician, yesterday urged Elisabeth Borne, the new prime minister, to tell Mr Abad that he has no place in the government.

“It’s not a question of whether he should resign, but whether he should be dismissed as a precaution,” Ms Rousseau said. “We need to send a strong signal to women that their word counts.” Olivier Faure, the secretary of the left-wing party PS, reiterated Ms Rousseau’s calls.

“If I were prime minister, I would tell Damien Abad that I have no reason to think that these women are lying, their voices must be respected and while waiting for judicial action, I would prefer that you are not part of this government,” he said.

Despite Mr Abad’s denials, the allegations overshadowed the first meeting of Mr Macron’s new cabinet yesterday.



Both women claim Mr Abad forced them to have unwanted sexual relations in late 2010 and early 2011. One of the women filed a complaint to the police in 2017, which was closed without further action.

Mr Abad said his disability, arthrogryposis – which affects all of his limbs – made it impossible for him to commit the acts.

