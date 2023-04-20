| 7°C Dublin

Emmanuel Macron stares down a hostile citizenry in first public outing since hiking French retirement age

Elizabeth Pineau

Protesters greeted French president Emmanuel Macron with boos and calls for him to resign in his first public appearance since he signed into law an unpopular rise in the retirement age.

Outside a factory he was visiting in the eastern Alsace region, Mr Macron was faced with hostile banners and banging on pots and pans.

