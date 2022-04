Emmanuel Macron says Brexit-style upset could hit election in France

French president Emmanuel Macron warned of the risk of a Brexit-style election upset in his only campaign rally before the first round of the presidential election, in a bid to convince dispirited voters and re-energise a lacklustre campaign.

A week or so before the April 10 vote, Macron finds himself on the defensive, with far-right leader Marine Le Pen staging a comeback in the polls and the race tightening between the two frontrunners for the crucial April 24 runoff.

“Look at what happened with Brexit, and so many other elections. What looked improbable actually happened,” Macron told a crowd of flag-waving supporters.

“Nothing is impossible. The danger of extremism has reached new heights because, in recent months and years, hatred, alternative truths have been normalised.”

Although he is still projected to win a second mandate, Macron has lost ground in the polls, a dip some aides attribute to a manifesto that includes tough, conservative measures such as raising the state pension age to 65. Others have also criticised a campaign that started late and lacked “magic”.

After a rockstar-like entry on to the stage of a 35,000-seat stadium outside Paris, Macron started his two-hour speech with a long list of accomplishments and promises to create jobs in hospitals and nursing homes, in a clear attempt to convince the centre-left voters that pollsters say could abstain.

“Our lives, their lives, are worth more than profits,” he told the crowd, stealing a well-known anti-capitalist slogan. He also urged a round of applause for teachers and nurses.