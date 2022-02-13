Emmanuel Macron, France’s ‘least unpopular president’, on course for a second term as opposition disintegrates

Emmanuel Macron is coasting ahead in the polls going into the first round of the French presidential election, boosted by shuttle diplomacy on the world stage and bitter infighting among his rivals at home.

Hated by many French but credited with “getting the job done”, Macron is cementing his place as France’s least unpopular president as the April elections near.

While Macron played the European statesman last week in high-stakes talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin — at the risk of irking Nato allies Britain and America — members of his camp are oozing quiet confidence over his re-election chances back home. Yet Gallic aversion to the foregone conclusion could mean the die is not yet cast for April’s two-round ballot, warn analysts.

It is little wonder Team Macron are in the pink, given the battery of polls that see him coming first in round one on April 10 and then romping home in the run-off.

At 40pc, his popularity is hardly stratospheric — but it remains double that of his immediate predecessor Francois Hollande and significantly higher than right-winger Nicolas Sarkozy at this stage in their presidencies.

And while Macron (44) continued to keep his rivals guessing over the launch of his re-election campaign — the deadline is March 4 — his most dangerous potential opponent appears to be on the ropes before even entering the ring.

Valerie Pecresse ( 54), the r ight-wing Republicans party candidate, is locked in a close three-way fight with far-right contenders Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour for second place . Stagnating in the polls after a strong start, her side have talked up her first mass rally in Paris today as a potential game-changer.

However, the build-up to the event has not gone to plan, rocked by what appears to be a series of carefully coordinated pre-emptive strikes from the Macron camp last week.

The first grenade came from Sarkozy, under whom Ms Pecresse was a government minister and who still commands considerable right-wing clout.

“Valerie is all over the place in this campaign. She is non-existent. She has no dynamic,” Le Figaro quoted ‘Sarko’ as priv ately exclaiming on Thursday.

While she went to pay her respects to her former boss in his Parisian office on Friday, Sarkozy reportedly declined to offer public support for his party’s candidate by showing up to today’s rally.

While the pair are from the same party, he is said to be dismissive of her chances and is known to be on good terms with Macron, whom the Pecresse camp suspect he may end up supporting. Compounding her woes, Pecresse has suffered three defections.

Natacha Bouchart, the mayor of Calais, jumped ship to the Macron camp, saying the president had been “attentive” to her fight to cope with waves of migrants seeking to reach Britain by sea. With the far-right candidates locked in mortal combat and the left-wing hopelessly divided, Macron has a clear path to mop up the centre-ground, say supporters.

“The other candidates are pretty weak, not just personally but ideologically,” Roland Lescure, MP and spokesman for Macron’s LREM party, said . Beyond his rivals’ woes, the Macron side points to his record.

“You might dislike him or his policies but it’s very hard to argue he hasn’t delivered,” said Alexandre Holroyd, an LREM party MP who represents French expats, pointing to his pro-business reforms.

“Objectively, if I look back at any outgoing president, France is arguably in the best economic shape that I can remember,” he told reporters. France is now Europe’s top country for foreign investment, above the UK and Germany.

