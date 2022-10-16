Emmanuel Macron faces return of ‘yellow vest’ protests as petrol shortages herald winter of discontent for France

French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 13, 2022. Picture by Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Emmanuel Macron faces the prospect of a “yellow vest-style” revolt as unions and the Leftist opposition seek to challenge his reformist agenda with strikes and blockages.

With petrol stations running dry and stoppages spreading to nuclear power stations, jittery cabinet ministers fear the situation could get out of hand, as it did in 2018 when France was rocked by violent street protests.

“I wonder whether we are not going through the first tremors of a new yellow vest movement,” a senior Macron supporter told Le Parisien.

Xavier Bertrand, head of the Hauts-de-France region, the worst hit by petrol shortages, said: “Where are their sensors? It’s just like the gilets jaunes: they didn’t see it coming.”

With no elections in sight and after a multibillion-euro spending spree to protect the French from energy bill rises, Mr Macron had hoped to leave day-to-day politics to his prime minister and focus on his legacy.

The 44-year-old centrist’s plan since his re-election has been to bolster his standing as a European statesman and drive through reforms, notably on pensions, to seal his second and final term.

Instead, public anger is threatening to dismount the leader just as it rocked his recent predecessors.

Since May 1968 - when a student uprising saw Charles de Gaulle briefly flee the country - French presidents are haunted by the prospect of workers bringing the country to a standstill.

Mutterings of a re-run are rising after three weeks of blockages in oil refineries and a growing number of nuclear power stations out of use as striking workers delay maintenance work. Behind the militant action lies the hard-Left union CGT.

On Friday, the majority of unions - notably France’s largest, CFDT - agreed to drop any industrial action after French oil major TotalEnergies offered its refinery workers a 7 per cent pay rise and up to euros 6,000 (pounds 5,222) bonus.

However, the CGT walked out of the talks, taking umbrage at the government requisitioning some workers to circumvent the blockages. The union is calling for action to spread to all sectors, from nuclear power to public transport and private businesses. It has called for mass industrial action on Tuesday against wages falling behind inflation.

Seeking to capitalise on the situation, the Left-wing Nupes parliamentary coalition - now the main opposition group - is staging a march today “against the high cost of living and climate inaction”.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, 70, the fiery figurehead of Nupes’s main coalition party, France Unbowed, is comparing it to the Oct 5 1789 “March on Versailles” when a mob attacked the royal palace over the high price of bread.

Political opponents appalled by the comparison have pointed out that the mob decapitated two of the king’s guards and put their heads on spikes. Mr Melenchon’s rhetoric was akin to a “call to insurrection”, warned centrist Modem MP Laurent Croizier.

Unfazed, Melenchoniste MP Clementine Autain said: “The time for confrontation has arrived.” Sandrine Rousseau, MP from her Green coalition partner, added: “I hope this will be the spark that triggers a general strike.”

It is too early to say whether the call will be answered but nerves are on edge within the Macron government.

“The situation is being weaponised. You get the fodder that set the yellow vest fire,” one cabinet source said.

The Macron camp initially played down blockages, and Mr Macron insisted this was a matter between a private petrol company and its workers.

However, with thousands unable to fill their tanks, his government has finally intervened, forcing some strikers back to open fuel depots, a move upheld by a court on Friday.

While polls suggest as many as two-thirds of French people support requisitioning refinery workers, the move has galvanised unions.

Tensions are high in the French parliament where the government is struggling to get the 2023 budget passed. To do so, it will almost certainly have to use “nuclear” constitutional powers to pass legislation without a vote.

Opposition parties have threatened to table a motion of no confidence, which would likely fail but could further weaken the government as it seeks to pass legislation to raise the official retirement age from 62 to 65.

Some wonder if all this end in social unrest on a par with 1968.

“France is a veritable powder keg that’s nothing new,” said Guy Groux, social movement specialist at Cevipof, the centre for political research at Sciences Po.

“There is a sort of magic to social anger. It’s hard to say how all the ingredients come together. During the first student demos in 1968, some commentators said: ‘It’s just a few rag parades’. We saw how that ended,” he said.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]