Emmanuel Macron criticised for giving France’s top honour to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Billionaire Jeff Bezos. Photo: Getty Expand

Vivian Song

Emmanuel Macron reportedly gave a Legion of Honour medal to Jeff Bezos as France was rocked by strikes against pension reforms, sealing his reputation among critics as “president of the rich”.

The event was not published on the president’s official agenda this month and was held in a discreet ceremony in the presence of a few select guests, reported Le Point.

