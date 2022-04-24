Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen fail to excite right-wing voters in France

All sorts of people mingle on Nice’s sparkling Mediterranean waterfront; tourists, sunburnt in April, and soldiers on patrol, armed to the teeth six years after the Bastille Day attack.

But, more often than not, those who stop for a chat are conservative French voters and they’re torn between voting for Emmanuel Macron or Marine Le Pen. Mr Macron was expected to win today’s French presidential election. Polls indicate he has a 10-point lead over Ms Le Pen, who was predicted to win 45pc of the vote to his 55pc

But that was of little comfort to many voters in Nice, where the French Right is facing an identity crisis. The jewel of the French Riviera has long voted conservative and has a statue of Jacques Chirac that gazes out over the azure blue sea.

With France’s version of Britain’s Tories in chaos, right-leaning voters have a choice. Do they back Mr Macron, a centrist regarded by some as the de facto leader of the French centre-right? Or will they be swayed by Ms Le Pen’s hardline nationalism — despite disquiet over her closeness to Vladimir Putin after it was revealed that her party was paying back more than €12m loaned to it by a Russian military contractor?

For Giselle Milelli, a retired company manager, the choice was easy. “Certainly Marine Le Pen is not a perfect candidate, but she’s better than him,” she said.

“Immigration has been out of control for years, but it’s not just that.

There’s a gulf between Paris and the rest of the country, and that has been widened by Emmanuel Macron. He’s a pure product of contemptuous Paris.”

Mr Macron’s personality comes up often in conversations. “He’s like the kid who’s always top of the class. I just find him unbearable,” Mrs Milelli’s husband, Jean-Baptiste, said.

A short walk down the promenade, however, Helene Hache was planning to vote for Mr Macron — largely to block Ms Le Pen.

With policies that include a ban on Muslim women wearing the hijab in public, Mrs Hache considers Ms Le Pen to be an extremist, despite her efforts to focus her campaign on the cost-of-living crisis.

“I think Emmanuel Macron should get a chance to finish what he started. And he wasn’t very lucky, between the gilets jaunes, Covid and the war [in Ukraine],” she said.

Like the Milellis, the estate agent considers herself to be a voter of the establishment right. They disagree on whether Ms Le Pen has truly moved her party on from the racism of its early days under the leadership of her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

All three of them voted at the last presidential election in 2017 for François Fillon the mainstream Republicains candidate.

His campaign collapsed amid a scandal involving his Welsh wife, Penelope, and five years on his party is in total disarray.

Its candidate, Valerie Pecresse, garnered a shocking 4.8pc of the first-round vote on April 10 — so little that the state will not reimburse her campaign expenses. That has left Mrs Pecresse personally indebted to the tune of €5m, forcing her to plead for donations.

The Socialist Party is in a similarly shambolic predicament. Its candidate, Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, finished on just 1.7pc.

The parties continue to run the majority of France’s towns and cities but Mr Macron’s rise to power has killed the traditional left and right nationally.

By sucking away the moderates of both voter bases, he shrunk the Republicains and Socialists — and in the process caused many voters to look to more extreme options.

On the right, that has meant Ms Le Pen and the TV pundit Eric Zemmour.

The Corbyn-like candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, a Chavez and Castro fan, scored 22pc in the first round — a point behind Ms Le Pen, making him the left’s most viable candidate.

“Perhaps we need to vote for the extremes in order for the traditional parties to find themselves,” Mrs Milelli said.

Voters in Nice agreed that Mrs Pecresse’s flip-flopping between centrist positions and far-right rhetoric had left many confused.

A lack of support from key conservatives, such as Nicolas Sarkozy, who endorsed Mr Macron, did not help. But it was her wooden campaign performances that proved fatal.

“She’s got no charisma,” Antoine Fabiano, another former Fillon voter, said.

The auto industry expert is still deciding whether to back Mr Macron or Ms Le Pen.”We already know what one of them has done — and as for the other one, we don’t know what she’d get us into. I’m a bit torn,” he said.

Nice’s mayor, Christian Estrosi, has called on voters to back Mr Macron, while its MP, Eric Ciotti, has hinted he may back Ms Le Pen. Both are right-wing figures.

“Look at Estrosi and Ciotti — they hug each other in public but they’re ready to knife each other. And they’re members of the same political family,” said Jean-Claude Wagner, an 80-year-old former factory manager and a survivor of Nice’s 2016 Islamist attack.

Mr Wagner was profoundly unhappy with the state of modern France.

“I think France under Le Pen would be completely ungovernable. Take a look at her manifesto,” he said. “But I’m still going to vote for her, mostly out of spite.”

As is so often the case in France, disgruntlement was the order of the day in Nice, across the entire political spectrum.

“The problem with the French is that we are eternally dissatisfied,” Mrs Hache laughed. “We’re really not aware of how lucky we are, particularly down here.”

