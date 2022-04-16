Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen confronted by Muslims over headscarf issue

Muslim headscarves took centre stage in France’s presidential campaign yesterday amid far-right candidate Marine Le Pen’s push to ban them .

Both she and rival Emmanuel Macron were confronted by women in headscarves who asked why their clothing choices should be caught up in politics.

Mr Macron wouldn’t ban religious clothing, but he has overseen the closure of several mosques and Islamic groups. Many Muslims feel the presidential campaign has unfairly stigmatised their faith.

At a farmers’ market in the southern town of Pertuis, a woman in a blue-and-white head covering approached Ms Le Pen as the candidate weaved past fishmongers and vendors to greet supporters.

“What is the headscarf doing in politics?” the woman asked.

Ms Le Pen defended her position, calling the headscarf a “uniform imposed over time by people who have a radical vision of Islam”.

“That’s not true,” countered the woman. “I started to wear the veil when I was an older woman... For me it is a sign of being a grandmother.”

The woman noted that her father had served in the French military for 15 years.

Ms Le Pen’s opposition to the headscarf has encapsulated what her critics say makes her dangerous to French unity, by stigmatising millions of French Muslims.

Mr Macron also spoke with a woman in a Muslim headscarf, in a lively exchange on broadcaster France Info. He sought to distance himself from Ms Le Pen by saying he would not change any laws, but defended an existing ban on headscarves in schools.

The woman, Sara El Attar, said she felt insulted by previous comments by Mr Macron where he suggested headscarves destabilise relations between men and women.

She repeated the argument that many veiled women in France make, that people mistakenly think they are veiled not through personal choice, but because men make them wear headscarves.

Mr Macron sought to defend his record. “For me personally, the question of the headscarf is not an obsession,” he said.