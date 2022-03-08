Embattled residents’ last chance to leave in ceasefire turns into a troubled path

A man carries a woman on his back as people flee heavy fighting in the city of Irpin via a destroyed bridge yesterday. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty

Everyone who fled Irpin yesterday did so fearing they could be shot or bombed at any moment.

One group even decided to avoid the ceasefire-protected route out, opting instead to hoist a white flag and walk across the rough open ground.

“We were in that housing block over there,” said one man, pointing to a row of drab Soviet-era blocks about a mile away. “Russian troops came to the street outside, and so we decided it was finally time to leave. They didn’t hurt us, although I don’t think they know about any ceasefire.”

Another man, sporting two black eyes and a broken nose, added: “A Russian bomb hit near my house and I got a brick in my face and bruises all over my body. People who fire guns at civilians’ houses aren’t interested in ceasefires.”

Like thousands of other residents of the embattled Kyiv suburb of Irpin, they had taken what they thought would be their last chance to leave yesterday, amid talk that Russia would observe a ceasefire from 9am.

The escape route out of Irpin, which can only be taken on foot, was one that was intimidating for the able-bodied, let alone the blind.

As one man stumbled along, his wide open eyes saw nothing of the dangers around him. His ears though, would have told him everything: thunderous explosions echoing in the background, and the rattle of occasional gunfire. As he finally staggered his way up the riverbank, guided by a female companion, his 84-year-old legs seemed on the verge of buckling altogether.

To escape, first the evacuees had to make their way through Irpin itself, trying to steer clear of the Russian tanks and troops that are now in almost complete control there.

Then they had to set off down the half-mile road that leads back over a road bridge towards Kyiv. Ukrainian forces dynamited part of the bridge last week to slow the Russian advance, so now one section of it is a mass of broken, twisted metal and concrete. At that point, evacuees have to clamber down a steep embankment and forge their way across some slippery planks stretched across a fast-flowing, icy river.

“How dare the Russian soldiers behave to our old people and our nation like this?” said the elderly man’s female companion. “This old man is 84 years old, and completely blind. What kind of people make a man like this have to flee for his life?”

As she steered him back up the embankment and on to the road again, a volunteer appeared with a battered bicycle to lean his arms on. They then steered him towards a set of ambulances, waiting near a golden-domed church on the Kyiv side of the bridge. For most evacuees, the sight of paramedics and the church signals safety. For some, though, it has been the last thing they have seen alive.

Only on Sunday, a Russian mortar shell landed on the road right next to the church, killing a family of four and wounding a Ukrainian soldier who was trying to help them. And the day before that, the road leading along the bridge came under heavy fire, leaving the abandoned cars still left on it burned to a crisp. One grey chassis husk has so many shrapnel holes in it that it resembles a giant cheese grater.

Those who evacuated yesterday were supposed to be spared that kind of terror. According to a statement from the Kremlin, a ceasefire was to go into place from 9am Ukrainian time, allowing civilians in cities caught up in fighting to evacuate. The Russian Defence Ministry said it would apply to anyone wishing to leave Kyiv, the southern port city of Mariupol, and the cities of Kharkiv and Sumy.

Elsewhere, in Kyiv’s north-western edge, Ukrainian servicemen and fleeing residents described ferocious fighting that could soon spread to the capital.

“There is real street fighting now,” a Ukrainian paratrooper lieutenant who agreed to be identified as Stas told the AFP news agency in the flashpoint town of Irpin.

Bursts of automatic gunfire and blasts of exploding shells rang out as he spoke on the 12th day of the Russian invasion. “In some places, there is hand-to-hand combat,” said Stas.

Yesterday’s ceasefire plan was seen as an urgent humanitarian measure, given the scale of the battles and shelling nationwide.

In the south-eastern city of Mariupol, for example, residents have now endured more than six days of near-constant shelling by encircling Russian forces, who have cut off water, power and heating. “We saw bodies everywhere, Russians and Ukrainians,” one family that made it out told the AFP news agency. “We saw that people had been buried in their basements.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

