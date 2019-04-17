Embassies building in Madrid evacuated after bomb threat

A skyscraper housing embassies in Madrid was evacuated yesterday after a bomb threat was received by telephone at the Australian embassy there, a police spokeswoman said.

A skyscraper housing embassies in Madrid was evacuated yesterday after a bomb threat was received by telephone at the Australian embassy there, a police spokeswoman said.

The 57-storey, 235-metre-high Torre Espacio, one of four towers located in the Spanish capital's financial district, also houses the embassies of Britain and Canada. A British embassy spokeswoman said its staff had been evacuated around midday.

TV footage showed a police cordon and fire trucks outside the building.

Irish Independent