Embarrassment for Putin as Russia’s World War I tactics fail to win ground

Russia’s all-out assault on the town of Bakhmut has largely failed after resorting to costly World War I-style tactics, British military intelligence has said.

The city, and the central Donbas region where it lies, have been the focus of Russian onslaught since August, leading to some of the bloodiest attritional warfare of the Ukraine conflict.

But British sources yesterday said Russia has continued to launch “frequent small-scale assaults” but “little territory has changed hands”. ​

Defence analysts assess that the town of Bakhmut, which has little strategic advantage, has become a symbolic target for Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, who is desperate to end the year with a victory.

The area has seen fierce fighting for weeks, with the Wagner paramilitary group thought to be leading Russia’s attack. The group is led by former businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has been accused of trying to convert battlefield success in Ukraine into political power.

The failure to take Bakhmut is seen as a blow for Prigozhin’s political ambitions and an embarrassment for Putin.

Tensions between the Russian military and the mercenary group appear to be rising because of the lack of progress in the town.

In an unprecedented public criticism, two Wagner artillery gunners took aim at the Russian army’s top brass for failing to supply gun crews with enough ammunition.

One of the soldiers accused General Valery Gerasimov, the Russian army’s chief of staff, of deliberately obstructing the delivery of more shells “to let our guys die”.

Two Wagner artillery gunners said on Monday in a public video that Russian attacks against Bakhmut were getting nowhere and assault groups were being cut to pieces, and blamed Russian army leaders for failing to supply Wagner’s gun crews with enough shells to target Ukrainians. ​

Ukraine, meanwhile, claimed to have halted Russia’s attacks.

Anna Malyar, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, told a televised briefing: “Our fighters are inflicting heavy casualties on the enemy and he cannot advance further.”

Yesterday, footage emerged of a Russian T-90M tank, one of Moscow’s most modern vehicles, being destroyed by an improvised grenade dropped from a Ukrainian drone. The footage on social media shows an RKG-3 high-explosive grenade being dropped through the open turret of a stationary tank which then erupts, blowing the turret off.

Despite setbacks, Russia’s foreign minister yesterday warned Ukraine that it must demilitarise. Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine’s presidential adviser, tweeted: “Ukraine will oust the invaders.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)