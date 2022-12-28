| 5.3°C Dublin

Embarrassment for Putin as Russia’s World War I tactics fail to win ground

Ukrainian soldiers fire a rocket from a 2S7 Pion self-propelled cannon near Bakhmut. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters Expand

Ukrainian soldiers fire a rocket from a 2S7 Pion self-propelled cannon near Bakhmut. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Dominic Nicholls

Russia’s all-out assault on the town of Bakhmut has largely failed after resorting to costly World War I-style tactics, British military intelligence has said.

The city, and the central Donbas region where it lies, have been the focus of Russian onslaught since August, leading to some of the bloodiest attritional warfare of the Ukraine conflict.

