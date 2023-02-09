| 2.2°C Dublin

Close

Elon Musk’s SpaceX curbed Ukraine military’s use of Starlink internet for drones in its defence against Russian aggression

Elon Musk Expand

Close

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Joey Roulette

SpaceX has taken steps to prevent Ukraine's military from using the company's Starlink satellite internet service for controlling drones in the region during the country's war with Russia, SpaceX's president said Wednesday.

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service, which has provided Ukraine's military with broadband communications in its defense against Russia's military, was "never never meant to be weaponized," Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and chief operating officer, said during a conference in Washington, DC

Most Watched

Privacy