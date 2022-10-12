Elon Musk denies Vladimir Putin told him he would use nuclear weapons to defend Crimea

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has denied speaking to Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine. Photo: Mike Blake

Vladimir Putin has allegedly told Elon Musk that he would use nuclear weapons if Ukraine tried to reclaim Crimea.

The billionaire SpaceX founder has denied reports that he spoke to Putin before publishing a “peace plan” on Twitter that heavily favoured Russian demands.

Reports of Musk and Putin’s conversation emerged through Ian Bremmer, the president of a firm that advises governments about global risks.

The White House last night distanced itself from the alleged phone call.

It came as Jeremy Fleming, the UK’s spy chief, said that there were “no guarantees” the West would see a Russian nuclear attack coming. Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato secretary-general, also warned that Russian sabotage attacks on Western targets could prompt an all-out war, amid suspicions that Moscow planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines.

Read More

Yesterday, Ukraine was again targeted by long-range precision missiles after a wave of attacks on Monday.

Putin is said to have told Musk that he was “prepared to negotiate” with president Volodymyr Zelensky if the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, remained in Russian hands and Ukraine “accepts a formal status of neutrality”.

“The alternative being major escalation. And further, if Zelensky invaded Crimea, Russia would retaliate with a nuclear strike on Ukraine. Elon said everything needed to be done to avoid that outcome,” Mr Bremmer reported.

Musk denied the reports, saying he had only spoken to the Russian president once, 18 months ago, about space.

Commenting on Mr Musk’s alleged call, John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman, said: “Obviously, he’s not representing the US government in those conversations.”

Musk published a plan for peace which included UN-supervised elections in four occupied regions that Moscow last week moved to annex.

He also suggested that Crimea be formally recognised as Russian territory, that water supply to Crimea be assured and that Ukraine remain neutral – all echoing Putin’s position. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]