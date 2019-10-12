Eliud Kipchoge has become the first marathon runner to break the two-hour barrier, recording a time of 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds in Vienna.

Eliud Kipchoge becomes first marathon runner to break two-hour barrier

The 34-year-old Kenyan completed the course in Vienna, Austria, in an incredible one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon world record holder, runs during his attempt to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Kipchoge was racing alone but assisted by 41 pacemakers, including former Olympic and world record holders, in his attempt to achieve the milestone.

The time will not be an official world record but is nonetheless a historic moment in distance running.

