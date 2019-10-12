-
Eliud Kipchoge becomes first marathon runner to break two-hour barrier
Independent.ie
Eliud Kipchoge has become the first marathon runner to break the two-hour barrier, recording a time of 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds in Vienna.
The 34-year-old Kenyan completed the course in Vienna, Austria, in an incredible one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.
Kipchoge was racing alone but assisted by 41 pacemakers, including former Olympic and world record holders, in his attempt to achieve the milestone.
The time will not be an official world record but is nonetheless a historic moment in distance running.
PA Media