Elisabeth Borne appointed France’s first female prime minister in 30 years

French President Emmanuel Macron picked Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne as his new prime minister yesterday as he prepares for legislative elections in June – only the second time in 30 years that a woman has got the job.

“I want to dedicate my nomination to all little girls and tell them to go all the way pursuing your dreams”, she said in her inauguration speech.

Recently re-elected Mr Macron, who needs to show he has heard the frustrations of voters shown by low turnout and a big vote for the far right and far left, has been looking for a premier with green and social policy credentials.

Such a profile could help counter the challenge mounted by hard-left veteran Jean-Luc Melenchon who achieved a strong third place in the presidential election, giving him the opportunity to rally a broad coalition of left-leaning parties in the June 12-19 parliamentary vote.

In a brief inaugural address, Ms Borne said that the country needed to act “faster and stronger” to fight climate change and pledged to further work to protect the French’s purchasing power.

Ms Borne (61) will be the first woman named as prime minister since Edith Cresson briefly occupied the office in 1991 during the presidency of Socialist Francois Mitterrand.

Outgoing Prime Minister Jean Castex, during a transition of power ceremony, used the female form of Ms Borne’s title in a sign of shifting linguistic customs similar to the German “Frau Bundeskanzlerin”. “Madame la Premiere Ministre”, he said with a smile.

A soft-spoken career bureaucrat who served numerous Socialist Party ministers before joining Mr Macron’s government, Ms Borne had a brief stint as environment minister in 2019 when she pushed through bicycle-friendly policies.

She then took on the Labour Ministry and oversaw negotiations with unions that resulted in a cut to unemployment benefits for some job seekers.

“Mrs Borne is against raising minimum wages and for retiring at 65. Here we go for a new season of social mistreatment,” Mr Melenchon said on Twitter.