Eleven feared dead after fire breaks out on ferry near Greece

Smoke rises from the burning Euroferry Olympia after a fire broke out on the ferry off the Greek island of Corfu. Photo: Reuters/Adonis Skordilis

Rescuers yesterday saved two truck drivers from the hold of a burning ferry after they had been trapped for more than 15 hours – but hopes were fading for 11 others still missing.

The specialists airlifted the two men off the Euroferry Olympia which was on its way from Greece to southern Italy when it caught fire in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Hundreds of passengers and 51 crew members evacuated the ship in lifeboats and were taken to the nearby island of Corfu in rescue vessels.

“I was sleeping in my cabin when they came to alert us. I grabbed my ID and headed for the deck where people were being assembled. It must have been about 3am or 4am and we were put on to boats,” said Giorgos Parlantzas, one of 239 passengers who were rescued.

The Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia was travelling from Igoumenitsa to Brindisi when it caught fire, sending thick black plumes of smoke into the air.

It is not yet known what caused the blaze on the ferry.

One Greek truck driver who was rescued and taken to Corfu said: “The worst thing is the cars in the garage are glued next to each other, there is no escape route.”

Colonel Felice Lodovico Simone Cicchetti of Italy’s border police added: “The flames were incredibly high. We were a few miles away from the ferry when it happened.

“The fire was so big and fast that in a matter of five minutes it became unmanageable for the people aboard.”

There were about 150 trucks and trailers on board the 600ft ferry and about 30 passenger vehicles.

“Damage is severe because despite the efforts, the crew was unable to extinguish the fire,” said Paul Kyprianou from the ferry’s operating company, Grimaldi Lines.

The word “Mayday” repeatedly blasted from speakers on board the ferry, video footage showed. About 10 people were treated for breathing difficulties in a Corfu hospital.

