Election surge for populist party in wake of terror attack

The centre-right government in the Netherlands has lost its majority in the senate after voters flocked to a new populist party two days after a terrorist attack in Utrecht.

The anti-immigration Forum for Democracy party (FrD) is on course to win the most votes, and first estimates based on 60pc of votes cast showed the new party will become the joint largest in the senate, level with prime minister Mark Rutte's conservative VVD Party.

If confirmed, the result would mean that Mr Rutte's coalition will need to seek outside support to pass legislation.

Pollsters had predicted that Mr Rutte's centre-right coalition would lose its senate majority.

Experts said that the Utrecht attack, which killed three people, appeared to boost turnout most among opponents of immigration.

